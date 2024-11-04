New Wolverine: Weapon X Premium Format Figure Revealed by Sideshow Collectibles In Collaboration with Marvel

A new Wolverine: Weapon X premium format figure has been revealed by Sideshow Collectibles, depicting the X-Men superhero Logan at one of the most transformative moments in his existence.

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed the impressive new Wolverine: Weapon X premium format figure, which sells for $1,025 (for the Collector Edition) $1,050 (for the Exclusive version) and is available to pre-order right now

This high-end figure stands at 25.25 inches tall and the Exclusive version comes with a swap-out head (one with light-up helmet visor, one without) for just $25 more. The bubbles beneath the character also light up.

It depicts Logan as he was being transformed into a living weapon at the Weapon X facility, enduring the process that gave him an indestructible Adamantium skeleton.



Sideshow: “This evocative piece blends elemental and industrial aspects through sculpted water, wires, and aggravated skin marred by infusion ports. Suspended in an underwater tank, Department K’s latest test subject grits his teeth as he writhes in pain. Sharp sprues and tubes protrude from Wolverine’s bare body, fusing an indestructible steel alloy to his bone structure — including the claws which extend from the feral mutant’s aching knuckles.”

For additional information and to pre-order this Wolverine: Weapon X premium format figure, be sure to visit Sideshow’s official website.

