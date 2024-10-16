Sideshow Announces Preorders for the New Hot Toys’ Venom 1/6 Scale Figure

Fans of the terrifying character can now add the nearly 16 inch figure to their collection.
The collectible curator is bringing the fan favorite Spider-Man character to life.

Marvel Collectibles Incoming:

  • Sideshow has announced the new Hot Toys’ Venom 1/6 scale collectible figure.
  • Standing at 15.3 inches tall, the figure perfectly captures the fan favorite Marvel character’s terrifying appearance. The complex character is a product of an alien symbiote that grants its host superhuman strength, agility, and the ability to shapeshift.
  • The collectible comes with two hand-painted portraits, including a grinning headsculpt and an open mouth headsculpt with interchangeable tongues.
  • The Venom figure features a meticulously detailed and textured body with over 20 points of articulation, as well as multiple sets of swappable hands for a wide array of posing possibilities.
  • Three wired symbiote accessories are also included with the figure, allowing collectors to individually pose each tentacle.
  • To top it all off, the figure comes with a symbiote-inspired display base to further bring the figure to life.
  • The Venom 1/6 Scale Figure retails for $400 and is available to preorder on Sideshow now. The collectible is expected to ship between October 2025 and March 2026.

Read More Marvel:

