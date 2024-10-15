“Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends” Coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+ in Summer 2025

The series will follow a young Tony Stark alongside his world-saving besties, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho.

Disney Jr. is set to expand their Marvel offerings for their youngest fans with the announcement of Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends.

What’s Happening:

Following on from the success of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends , Disney Jr. has announced the first preschool Iron Man series – Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends .

The series will feature a young Tony Stark (Iron Man) and his world-saving besties, Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk) – with the young trio working together to make the world a better place, protecting their city and each other.

The series stars Mason Blomberg ( Shameless ), Kapri Ladd ( Danger Force ) and Aidyn Ahn ( Kids Say the Darndest Things ) as the voices of Tony Stark (Iron Man), Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk), respectively.

David Kaye (Transformers) voices the role of Vision, and Fred Tatasciore (Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) voices Gamma.

Additional characters and casting will be announced at a later date – perhaps one of them will be John Stamos, who previously voiced a grown-up Iron Man in Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

. Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends comes from Disney Branded Television, and is currently in production for a summer 2025 premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+

“Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends” Synopsis:

Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses, Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho as they work together to solve problems both big and small and protect their city. To help them in their Super Hero endeavors, they each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them each enhanced super-strength. In addition, Iron Man has a Nano-Shield; Ironheart has a Heartbeat Bubble forcefield to protect people, and Iron Hulk has his strong Iron Boom clap and Iron Hulk Stomp. They work out of their beachfront base, Iron Quarters (IQ), under the supervision of their superpowered android, Vision, and their furry pup, Gamma, who has her very own Iron Pup suit and accompanies the Iron Friends on many of their adventures.

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “We’re thrilled to introduce Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends to preschoolers on Disney Jr. and Disney+, expanding their connection to the iconic Marvel universe. Partnering with Brad and the Marvel Studios team on this series allows us to bring the incredible legacy of Iron Man to a whole new generation, sparking young imaginations with characters that embody courage, teamwork, and creativity.”

Brad Winderbaum, head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios: "Iron Man is the character that launched Marvel Studios and will always be especially beloved here as the hero that made the MCU possible. That's why we're so excited to partner with the incredible team at Disney Branded Television and bring Iron Man to a new audience. Together we are building a series that introduces the most brilliant scientists and inventors in the Marvel Universe as they share in fun armored adventures."