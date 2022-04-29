John Stamos Will Voice Iron Man on Disney Junior’s “Spidey and His Amazing Friends”

Iron Man and Spider-Man had a mentor/mentee relationship in the first of the Tom Holland Spider-Man films. Now, that relationship is heading to the small screen, to Disney Junior’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends. According to Entertainment Weekly, actor and Disney fan John Stamos is set to voice Iron Man in the series.

What’s Happening:

Full House star John Stamos will portray Tony Stark/Iron Man on season 2 of the Disney Junior animated series.

star John Stamos will portray Tony Stark/Iron Man on season 2 of the Disney Junior animated series. The show mostly revolves around Peter Parker (Benjamin Valic), Miles Morales (Jakari Fraser), and Gwen Stacy (Lily Sanfelippo), but come season 2 they'll need help from Avengers like Stark as they face new enemies like Electro (Stephanie Lemelin). Other new faces in season 2 include Ant-Man (Sean Giambrone), Wasp (Maya Tuttle), Reptil (Hoku Ramirez), Black Cat (Jaiden Klein), and Sandman (Tom Wilson).

Season 2 will feature a storyline in which Electro tries to drain all the power from the city, and the Spidey Team must band together with their amazing friends to try to restore electricity using a new glowing web formula.

This plot will even include a new song, "Glow Webs Glow," composed by Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump, who serves as the series' composer

. Season 2 of Spidey and His Amazing Friends premieres this August on Disney Junior.

premieres this August on Disney Junior. Season 1 of the show is now available to stream on Disney+