“Agatha All Along” Midseason Trailer Teases Final Four Episodes of Marvel Studios’ Bewitching Disney+ Series

by |
Tags: , , ,

After a big twist at the end of last week’s fifth episode of Agatha All Along, Marvel Studios has released a midseason trailer teasing the final four installments of the limited series on Disney+.

What’s happening:

  • A new midseason trailer for Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along was released this morning, complete with SPOILERS for the twist in last week’s episode, “Darkest Hour, Wake Thy Power.”
  • Agatha All Along is considered a spinoff of the 2021 Marvel Studios Disney+ live-action series WandaVision.
  • The nine-episode limited series was created by Jac Schaeffer and stars Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Joe Locke as “Teen” (see below), Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, and Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal.

Watch Agatha All Along | Midseason Trailer:

What they’re saying:

  • Marvel Studios: “Only 4 episodes left of Marvel Television's Agatha All Along, now streaming on Disney+.”
  • “Billy Maximoff you dropped this 👑💙. Don’t miss Joe Locke in Agatha All Along, now streaming on Disney+.”

New episodes of Agatha All Along are released Wednesday evenings, exclusively via Disney+.

Related Stories:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino