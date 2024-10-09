“Marvel Snap” Marks Its Second Anniversary With New Season of Venom

According to Marvel, with Marvel Snap celebrating their second anniversary, there are plenty of ways you can join in on the festivities.
What's Happening:
- The latest season of Venom is set to debut in Marvel Snap.
- They have an entire month dedicated to second anniversary festivities, featuring a new limited-time game mode and stunning artwork.
High Voltage: (October 16th-24th)
- High Voltage is a limited-time mode designed to speed up the gameplay of the world's fastest collectible card game.
- In this mode, in just three turns with no snapping, there's more energy and more cards to make bigger power moves.
- In High Voltage, players begin with two cards and draw two additional cards each round.
- During each of the three turns, both you and your opponent will receive an equal amount of randomized energy to implement your optimal strategies.
- To maintain a swift pace, specific locations and characters will be limited, preventing the use of Magik to slow the game's momentum.
- Playing High Voltage during the event is the only way to obtain the latest card, Agony, at no cost.
- If you miss this opportunity, you will have to acquire Agony from the token shop as a Series 4 card, which will be available starting October 31st.
Second Anniversary:
- In celebration of reaching the two-year milestone, they are hosting a celebration for their second anniversary.
- From October 18th, participants can log in daily for a chance to win boosters, credits, variants, borders, and more.
Login Rewards: (October 18th-26th)
- To ensure you receive these excellent free rewards, log in for seven days between October 18th and 26th.
- Day 1: 65 Random Boosters
- Day 2: 250 Credits
- Day 3: Title: Live, Love Snap
- Day 4: 2 Neon White Card Borders
- Day 5: Premium Mystery Variant
- Day 6: 155 Random Boosters
- Day 7: 1 Cosmic Orange Card Border
New Shop Feature Collector's Vault:
- Beginning October 24th, they are launching a new shop feature that allows you to obtain rare or exclusive bundle variants that you might have missed in the past.
- When the Collector's Vault becomes available in your shop, it will showcase six random, unowned, and distinct variants for base cards that you already have.
- The vault will initially open from October 24th to 29th and will return periodically.
- Variants must have been exclusive to bundles and released a minimum of one year prior to the opening of the vault to qualify for eligibility.
