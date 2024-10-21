Dynamic Maquette Featuring Classic Battle Between Wolverine and Grey Hulk Now Available For Preorder From Sideshow

A new Maquette by Sideshow features a classic and dynamic battle between Marvel’s Wolverine and Grey Hulk in beautiful three dimensions, available for preorder now.
What’s Happening:
- Sideshow is introducing a beautiful new sculpt of a classic moment featuring Marvel’s Wolverine Vs. Grey Hulk in a dynamic pose.
- The maquette is a variant of a long sold out and highly sought-after Hulk and Wolverine Maquette, with this piece featuring new paint applications and sculptural elements.
- Measuring 23″ tall, 20″ wide, and 18″ deep, the Grey Hulk vs Wolverine Maquette pits two awesome heroes against each other.
- This fully sculpted collectible includes both Hulk and Wolverine on an environmental base in a dynamic depiction of one of the biggest duels in comics history, as seen in Incredible Hulk #340 (1987).
- The Grey Hulk vs Wolverine Maquette depicts Logan in a brown and yellow costume with Bruce Banner’s alter ego in his original greyscale color scheme. Hulk’s brand new, large-browed portrait also pays tribute to the character’s appearance in that iconic issue.
- The maquette will be a limited edition with an edition size that has yet to be determined. Fans can pre-order the sculpture now for $750.00 at the official Sideshow website, with an expected ship date as early as June of 2025.
- Recently, Sideshow also announced a new sculpt that features the dynamic power of the Hulk with the Hulk: Gamma Smash Premium Format Figure, coming in at over 2 feet tall! You can find out more about that figure in our post, here.
