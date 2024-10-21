Dynamic Maquette Featuring Classic Battle Between Wolverine and Grey Hulk Now Available For Preorder From Sideshow

A new Maquette by Sideshow features a classic and dynamic battle between Marvel’s Wolverine and Grey Hulk in beautiful three dimensions, available for preorder now.

What’s Happening:

Sideshow is introducing a beautiful new sculpt of a classic moment featuring Marvel’s Wolverine Vs. Grey Hulk in a dynamic pose.

The maquette is a variant of a long sold out and highly sought-after Hulk and Wolverine Maquette, with this piece featuring new paint applications and sculptural elements.

Measuring 23″ tall, 20″ wide, and 18″ deep, the Grey Hulk vs Wolverine Maquette pits two awesome heroes against each other.

This fully sculpted collectible includes both Hulk and Wolverine on an environmental base in a dynamic depiction of one of the biggest duels in comics history, as seen in Incredible Hulk #340 (1987).

(1987). The Grey Hulk vs Wolverine Maquette depicts Logan in a brown and yellow costume with Bruce Banner’s alter ego in his original greyscale color scheme. Hulk’s brand new, large-browed portrait also pays tribute to the character’s appearance in that iconic issue.

The maquette will be a limited edition with an edition size that has yet to be determined. Fans can pre-order the sculpture now for $750.00 at the official Sideshow website

Recently, Sideshow also announced a new sculpt that features the dynamic power of the Hulk with the Hulk: Gamma Smash Premium Format Figure, coming in at over 2 feet tall! You can find out more about that figure in our post, here