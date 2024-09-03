Sideshow Captures The Rage of Marvel’s Hulk With New Premium Format Figure

Sideshow is releasing a new Premium Format figure that will bring the power and rage of Marvel’s Hulk into your home or office with a new, imposing, over two foot tall figure featuring Bruce Banner’s alter ego.

What’s Happening:

Sideshow is releasing a new figure, measuring 29 inches tall, featuring Bruce Banner’s Alter Ego, Hulk, as a stunning collectible that captures the ferocity of the character.

For those who may not know, when fictitious Marvel character, scientist Bruce Banner, was hit with a massive dose of gamma rays, it mutated him and now, whenever he is filled with rage, he becomes the Hulk – a monstrous green creature that takes out his anger on whatever gets in his way.

Now, fans can bring home his furious power with a special Hulk: Gamme Smash Premium Format Figure from Sideshow.

At 29 inches tall, the fully sculpted piece depicts the character at his angriest, surging off of a base of rubble and rebar. The scowling giant raises his fists high in the air, preparing to pummel anything in his past, and is painted in an atomic green tone with a tattered white shirt and torn purple shorts.

The Hulk: Gamma Smash Premium Format Figure is available to preorder now at Sideshow.com

While there, you can also RSVP for updates on the new Grey Hulk: Incredible Origins Premium Format Figure by Sideshow, which you can see pictured below.