Marvel Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Bewitching Costumes of “Agatha All Along”

"Agatha All Along" is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

Agatha All Along just premiered its final two episodes last Wednesday. In a new YouTube video, Marvel gave fans an in depth look at the costumes of the WandaVision sequel series.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Entertainment’s official YouTube channel Agatha All Along | Costumes Behind the Scenes” earlier today.

| Costumes Behind the Scenes” earlier today. The approximately 5 minute video, hosted by costume designer Daniel Selon, explores the concepts of the show’s extravagant and bewitching costumes.

Kicking off the video, Selon showcases Wiccan’s final costume, which features patterns from both Scarlet Witch and Vision’s superhero costumes. This was done as a way to symbolize that Billy always has his parents with him. Throughout the video, Selon also shares that they took inspiration from the comics, which is where the galaxy print on the side of Wiccan’s pants comes from.

For Agatha, the design team likened the character to a lone crow. From that idea, the team designed a unique lapel that lays almost like feathers. Even in the smaller details, a belt she wears is inspired by crows feet and the inside lining of the jacket is layered with ruins.

For Rio, who is The Green Witch, the design team wanted to honor both the character's connection to nature as well as her dark reality. Taking inspiration from the comics, every costume Rio wears shows a little bit of her ribs harkening back to the character’s comic book aesthetic.

As the character is revealed as Death, her appearance features designs inspired by molten rock, including an obsidian stone representing the character’s black heart. Her cloak is designed to resemble the hollow of a tree.

Throughout the video, Selon dives deep into Lilia, Alice, and Jennifer’s looks, all representing their past pains, their powers, and even some foreshadowing to their fates.

Check out the full video below:

You can watch all 9 episodes of Agatha All Along now on Disney+

Read More Marvel: