Marvel Contest of Champions 10th Anniversary — Spiral and Dazzler Get Release Dates, New Event Quests, Champion Updates and More

After a multitude of new announcements and a brand new original champion, the popular 1 v 1 mobile game isn’t slowing down its 10th anniversary celebration and has announced several new updates and events.

Marvel Contest of Champions is continuing their 10th anniversary celebration with throwbacks and new offerings for players.

First up, we have official release dates for the upcoming mutant Champions announced during New York Comic Con.

Spiral will be obtainable on November 14th. The former stuntwoman known as Rita Wayward was cybernetically transformed by Mojo. The six-armed sorceress and swordswoman served the Mojoworld leader. While initially an enemy of the X-Men, Spiral and the group of mutants made amends and now fight alongside each other. With her many arms, Spiral enhances her dance-like magic, known as Wushu, to fight challengers in the Battlerealm.

Alison Blaire, also known as the famous popstar and powerful mutant Dazzler, will arrive in-game on December 9th. Her powers allow her the ability to transform sound into light. While her passion lies in her music career, Dazzler is constantly dragged into conflicts. Always on beat, Dazzler’s abilities come in handy when she’s tasked to save the world.

In a new Event Quest – Spark and Shine, players will get to celebrate these two new Champions.

As The World Tree has begun to regrow in Manhattan, villainous activity is on the rise. Bullseye, Arcade, and Mojo have all taken it upon themselves to cause chaos throughout the city. Mojo has claimed the area as an arena for a winner-takes-all tournament with Dazzler and Spiral going head to head. Find out who will prove successful in Sparkle and Shine.

In a celebration of the game's legacy, the Chrono-versary Side-Quest will allow players to use champions they may have never used before. Exploring the past 9 years of champions, this 2 month quest will allow new and old players to dive into the legacy of the games iconic champions.

The Summoner will investigate different years of The Contest, requiring players to use Champions from the past as they battle their way towards MCoC’s 10th Anniversary.

The Chrono-versary Side Quest will run through the end of the year with a second part dropping in December.

The popular Daily Super Event, launched earlier this year, will make its permanent return later this month. Keep an eye on the game for its highly anticipated reactivation.

The game is continuing its commitment to improving its User Interface by updating the Events screen with visual and quality of life improvements. With screen scaling, increased “Claim” button size, the addition of an “Expiring Soon” warning, and updates to notifications, visual transitions and filtering.

Players can also look forward to the return of The Incursions Saga Sector for Glorious Games. Using a roster of Saga Champions, dive into this challenge sector to earn Banquet Tickets, 7-Star Shards and a 7-Star Saga Rank Up Gem.

Leading up to the game's 10th anniversary, players will be given 10 champions over 10 days with the Grand 10×10 Supply Drop. Players won’t want to miss this event, with the final champion being extra special.

Players can also look forward to updates for Black Panther (Civil War) and Spider-Punk Champions. Keep an eye on the MCoC website

On November 4th, MCoC will officially launch 60 frames per second, allowing players to experience the game’s amazing new content with fluid gameplay.

Marvel Contest of Champions is available for free on the App Store and Google Play store.

