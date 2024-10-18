“Marvel Contest of Champions” 10th Anniversary — Dazzler and Spiral Will Join the Contest Later this Year

Earlier today, the game also announced a brand new original character named Isophyne.
10th Anniversary Updates:
- Today at New York Comic Con, Marvel Contest of Champions announced that X-Men’s Dazzler and Spiral will be joining the game as new Champions.
- Releasing this November, Spiral will be able to summon spectral swords for attacks and defense. These swords can be fired off as projectiles for distance attacks. They are also proficient for interrupting heavy attacks and dashes. Players can also chain the swords at the end of a combo to start a new one. She is the first Champion to be capable of this projectile effect.
- Marvel’s mutant popstar arrives in the Battlerealm this December. Utilizing her musical skills, players will be able to tap in rhythm with her hits to increase the intensity of the fight, amplifying the damage of her light blasts. She also takes full advantage of her roller skates with her high-damage Dazzling Dash Attack.
- In addition to these exciting new champions, MCoC is celebrating the upcoming release of Venom: The Last Dance with login bonus rewards. Players that play the game on seven different days between October 21st through November 15th will receive in-game rewards, including Champions Venom (Reskinned) and Anti-Venom.
- Developer Kabam will also be giving away free Champions throughout November and December in their Early Bird Rewards. Registering your email at Playcontestofchampions.com will give you access to promo codes for Mojo and Purgatory and keep you up to date on all of the incredible 10th Anniversary offerings.
- Earlier this month, the game introduced several new character reworks and event passes to celebrate the game. Now is the perfect time to be a part of the 1 v 1 fighting game phenomenon.
- Additionally, the game will be updating to 60 frames per second this November, improving game quality and response time.
- Marvel Contest of Champions is available for free on the App Store and Google Play store.
