“Marvel Contest of Champions” 10th Anniversary — Meet Isosphyne, The Contest’s Newest Champion

Happy New York Comic Con! Earlier this year, the mobile game kicked off its 10th anniversary celebration at San Diego Comic Con with an 80 foot ferris wheel.

NYCC 24:

During the Marvel Contest of Champions' stage activation at New York Comic Con, the game announced a brand new original character players can unlock.

s’ stage activation at New York Comic Con, the game announced a brand new original character players can unlock. Described as their most exciting original character ever, Isophyne is a living and sentient ISO-sphere. ISO-Spheres are powerful stars made of Neutronium. She is part of a new species called Eidol and is an artificial lifeform created by an ancient race known as “The Founders.” Isosphyne’s purpose is to protect the Battlerealm from intruders.

After an explosion in the Battlerealm, Isosphyne was shattered. For a long time, the champion has been piecing herself back together and is nearly ready to expel an entire lineup of champions from the Battlerealm.

The incredibly powerful character can bend the Battlerealm to her will as well as manipulate the ISO around her to create energy blasts, shields, and other attacks.

The game is ushering in a new mechanic with the champion called the Fractured Powerbar. With new icons and charge up meter, players will get to experience an updated and unique fighting style with the new champion. Unlike the standard Powerbar, Isophyne’s ability to bend reality allows players to choose which special action to use regardless of how full her meter is.

Isosphyne is the perfect character to usher in the 10th anniversary of MCoC, as her existence is directly connected to the history of the contest and builds off the lore of the game.

With over 300 million downloads, the multitude of players worldwide will be able to access this exciting new skin when it releases on October 20th.

Earlier this month, the game introduced several new character reworks and event passes

Additionally, the game will be updating to 60 frames per second this November, improving game quality and response time.

Marvel Contest of Champions is available for free on the App Store and Google Play store.

