Marvel Comics Unveils Variant Covers and Preview Pages for “Ultimate Universe: One Year In”

The upcoming issue will explore Nick Fury's role in the Master's world order and expose some of the Marvel Universe's darkest secrets.

With the help of artists on regular Ultimate series covers and Marvel creatives, the illustrators brought their talents to help bring the new one-shot to life.

What’s Happening:

As the release date for Marvel Comics’ Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 quickly approaches, comic book fans get their first look at the variant covers and a sneak peek at a few pages from the issue.

Written by Deniz Camp and illustrated by Jonas Scharf, the upcoming comic will bring readers behind-the-scenes of Nick Fury's role in the Maker's world order. With the increasing number of super heroes determined to bring order and justice throughout the universe, the Maker's Council will convene in anticipation of the Master's inevitable return. Camp and Scharf will reveal some of the darkest secrets of the Marvel universe and introduce the Maker's ultimate weapon, the Winter Soldier.

Camp shared “With Ultimate Universe: One Year In, my goals were simple: Create an entryway for new readers into the Ultimate Universe; reward longtime readers, especially those who have wanted more connective tissue between the Ultimate books; AND set the stage for the next year of stories, as we build towards the return of the Maker. All this while telling a complete and satisfying one-issue story from the bad guys’ point of view! It's going to be dark, it's going to be kind of cruel, and, thanks to Jonas Scharf, it's going to be beautiful.”

Variant Covers

Spoiler Variant by Alessandro Cappuccio

Variant Cover by Stefano Caselli

Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

Variant by Dike Ruan

Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto

Variant Cover by Frank Miller

Variant Cover by Josemaria Casanovas

Preview Pages

Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 debuts on December 11th and is available to preorder at comic shops everywhere.

