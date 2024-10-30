Marvel Shares Upcoming Disney+ Slate Sizzle Reel, Reveals Dates for Multiple Projects

It had felt as though Marvel Studios and Marvel Television had slowed down recently, with far fewer projects in the works than we’ve seen in recent years. However, Marvel released a sizzle reel for everything coming to Disney+ in the next year or so and it is quite the impressive slate.

This new nearly two-minute sizzle reel not only lays out dates (or in two cases release months) for seven upcoming projects, but it also gives us a first look at several of them. Not to mention, we also got the highly anticipated streaming debut date for Deadpool and Wolverine!

So let’s go project by project and take a look at everything we learned from this new sizzle reel.

Obviously there’s not a whole lot to talk about here, but at least we now know we only have about two weeks to wait for Marvel’s most recent hit to be streaming on Disney+. Deadpool and Wolverine hits the streamer on November 12.

It appears Marvel liked the results of their holiday streaming debut for the second season of What If…?, as the new season will hit Disney on December 22. The brief clips we get to see of the new season include Nick Fury, an army of Asgardians seemingly working alongside Dark Elves and a Captain America Mech Strike suit.

We finally have a date for the long-awaited Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The new animated series will swing onto Disney+ on January 29, 2025. We also got a first look at the series, which sees Spidey in a homemade costume knocking out a thug with a brick.

Daredevil: Born Again is now officially slated to debut on March 4, 2025. While footage has been shown at recent events, like D23 and New York Comic Con, we now get our first widely released footage. The reel gives us a look at Matt Murdock coming face to face with Wilson Fisk again, after all these years. We also see Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher, and a whole lot of action. We also get a very brief glimpse of the character known as White Tiger, who will debut in this series.

Another long-awaited project, we finally have a date for Ironheart. Riri Williams will return and it appears she has aligned herself with some bad influences. The footage shows Riri in some new Ironheart suits causing some damage. We also get a look at the villain known as the Hood. Ironheart debuts June 24, 2025.

We also got a look at the new animated series Eyes of Wakanda, which is set to debut on August 6, 2025. The series appears to feature a very different animation style from anything we’ve seen from Marvel to this point. The very brief look shows some mysterious Wakandan characters, but not much else.

As was probably expected, Marvel Zombies is slated for an October 2025 release, though no specific date was given. The quick look at the new series sees a zombie army seemingly led by Okoye or perhaps another member of the Dora Milaje. We also see Yelena taking on the undead and zombies falling from the sky.

Perhaps the most unexpected piece of this sizzle reel was footage from the upcoming Wonder Man series. The new series is now set for a December 2025 release and the footage shows us Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s Simon Williams auditioning for the role of Wonder Man. We also see the character interacting with Sir Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, who is once again back to provide some comedy.

It’s a very impressive slate of projects coming to Disney+, especially when you consider all of the big screen projects these join. It’s going to be a very busy year ahead for Marvel fans!

You can check out the full slate of upcoming Marvel projects, complete with all of these updates, here.