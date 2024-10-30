Christmas Comes Early For Fans Of Marvel’s “What If…?” With Third Season Premiere In December

The third season promises daily releases of new episodes, much like the second.

The highly-anticipated third season of the hit Marvel animated series, What If…? Has finally revealed a premiere date, with episodes dropping daily thereafter.

What’s Happening:

First announced back at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2022, Disney+ has announced that the third season of the hit series from Marvel Animation, What If…?, will arrive on the streamer on December 22nd.

The third season, much like the second season, will feature daily drops of new episodes.

We already know a bit about the upcoming season, including the reveal at Lightbox Expo that one of the episodes of the third season of the anthology series will be the first musical episode featured in the series.

For more about the upcoming third season of Marvel's What If…?, check out this recap. But also other series from Marvel Animation, including X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The news comes along with a slate of further Marvel Disney+ reveals, all perfectly timed to coincide with the conclusion of Marvel's Agatha All Along on Disney+. Along with the reveal of the third season premiere on the platform, we also got a drop date for Deadpool & Wolverine, Daredevil: Born Again, and more.

You can also check out glimpses of What If…? and all the other Marvel content coming to Disney+ in a new trailer below.