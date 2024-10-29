Musical Episode Teased for Third Season of Marvel’s “What If…?”

The final season of the animated series will also include the long-anticipated MCU debut of a well-known Marvel character.

During a panel at LightBox Expo, we learned that the upcoming third season of Marvel Studios’ What If…? will include its first-ever musical episode.

What’s Happening:

Producer Alex Scharf and Matt Chauncey, who serves as Head of Story for the third seasons of What If…? and X-Men ‘97 , appeared together for a panel at LightBox Expo here

and , appeared together for a panel at During the panel, the creatives revealed some updates regarding the third season of Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series, What If…?

Perhaps the most intriguing episode of the new season will be a musical episode inspired by the screwball comedies of 1930s Hollywood. Filled with extensive dance sequences, this episode marks the most choreography Marvel has ever attempted. “It’s a massive feat for animation,” Chauncey noted, “especially with the challenges of coordinating dance and movement. But Marvel went all in, and it’s going to be spectacular.”

The new season will also introduce an original character developed specifically for the series. Bringing this character to life was especially thrilling for Chauncey, who scored a dream casting for the role, though he kept specifics under wraps

He also teased that fans would see a long-anticipated MCU debut from a well-known Marvel character.

A recent podcast revealed that the third season of What If…? will be the show’s last

Following the conclusion of the second season, Marvel shared some preview images

No information regarding a potential release window for the third season has been revealed at this time.

