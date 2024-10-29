Musical Episode Teased for Third Season of Marvel’s “What If…?”

The final season of the animated series will also include the long-anticipated MCU debut of a well-known Marvel character.
During a panel at LightBox Expo, we learned that the upcoming third season of Marvel Studios’ What If…? will include its first-ever musical episode.

What’s Happening:

  • Producer Alex Scharf and Matt Chauncey, who serves as Head of Story for the third seasons of What If…? and X-Men ‘97, appeared together for a panel at LightBox Expo. We have a full recap of said panel here.
  • During the panel, the creatives revealed some updates regarding the third season of Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series, What If…?
  • Perhaps the most intriguing episode of the new season will be a musical episode inspired by the screwball comedies of 1930s Hollywood. Filled with extensive dance sequences, this episode marks the most choreography Marvel has ever attempted.
    • “It’s a massive feat for animation,” Chauncey noted, “especially with the challenges of coordinating dance and movement. But Marvel went all in, and it’s going to be spectacular.”
  • The new season will also introduce an original character developed specifically for the series. Bringing this character to life was especially thrilling for Chauncey, who scored a dream casting for the role, though he kept specifics under wraps.
  • He also teased that fans would see a long-anticipated MCU debut from a well-known Marvel character.
  • A recent podcast revealed that the third season of What If…? will be the show’s last.
  • Following the conclusion of the second season, Marvel shared some preview images from the third – including appearances from Sam Wilson, Monica Rambeau, Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, and more.
  • No information regarding a potential release window for the third season has been revealed at this time.

