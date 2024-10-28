Disney Removes Option to Subscribe to Hulu and Disney+ Directly Through Apple

The move marks another attempt by the media giant to make streaming profitable.
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Back in 2018, Netflix also removed the option to purchase subscriptions through Apple’s App Store.

Billing Changes:

  • According to Engadget, Disney+ and Hulu no longer allow subscriptions to be purchased directly through their Apple streaming applications.
  • Posted on both of the Disney-owned streaming services help pages, “New and returning subscribers are no longer able to sign up and pay for Hulu through Apple.”
  • Subscribers are still able to sign-in and enjoy content from both services in the iOS applications.
  • By removing this subscription option, the services avoid Apple’s 30 percent cut on all purchases made through iOS apps.
  • For those currently subscribed to either service through iOS, you can maintain your subscription as is. Hulu, however, is now only offering Hulu with/without ads with Live TV and other add ons requiring a signup through their website.
  • Adding these services will require those subscribed to Hulu or Disney+ through iOS to cancel their subscription and re-sign up on the respective websites.
  • This comes right after both Disney+ and Hulu raised subscription prices with most subscriptions raising $2 a month.
  • Apple’s steep profit cuts have led to several lawsuits with companies like Epic Games and Spotify over the years.

Read More Streaming:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber