Fourth Season Soundtrack to “Only Murders In The Building” Now Streaming On Digital Platforms

Fans can now listen to the season four soundtrack to the acclaimed series, Only Murders in the Building, streaming now on most major platforms, ahead of the season finale next week.

What’s Happening:

Fresh off the success of season three’s 21 Emmy nominations, Hollywood Records has released the O nly Murders in the Building Season 4 Original Score Soundtrack .

. Composed by the award-winning Siddhartha Khosla, the soundtrack features 26 tracks that are now available to stream on most major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Fans can stream the full soundtrack now, ahead of the thrilling season finale on October 29th. Only Murders in the Building is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.

In season three, the soundtrack saw numerous music accolades, with songwriters, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman taking home the Emmy for "Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics," giving Pasek and Paul their long awaited EGOT status. Music supervisors Lauren Marie Mikus and Bruce Gilbert also earned an EMMY nomination for "Outstanding Music Supervision." Siddhartha Khosla earned his first Emmy for his work on this season, taking home the award for "Outstanding Music Composition For A Series."

What They’re Saying:

Siddhartha Khosla: “Working on Only Murders in the Building has been a true labor of love and finding that balance between the funny and the dramatic, to the mystery and the melancholy has made this such a creatively inspired experience.”

Tracklist:

Rush to Sazz

Super 8

The Westies

Cleaning Up Sazz

Westies Suite

Oh, Hell

I Have A Plan

What Sazz Would Have Wanted

Absolute Savage

38 Minutes

Mirrors

Sadd Pataki

Brothers Sisters

Cab Ride

Prime Suspects

The Meaning of Sazz

I Do

Out of Hand

Backstories

Dudenoff

Become a Killer

Do You Know What That Means?

Oh, No!

Emergency Contact

What About Happy Endings

The Fountain

