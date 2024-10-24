Fourth Season Soundtrack to “Only Murders In The Building” Now Streaming On Digital Platforms

Fans can now listen to the season four soundtrack to the acclaimed series, Only Murders in the Building, streaming now on most major platforms, ahead of the season finale next week.
What’s Happening:
- Fresh off the success of season three’s 21 Emmy nominations, Hollywood Records has released the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Original Score Soundtrack.
- Composed by the award-winning Siddhartha Khosla, the soundtrack features 26 tracks that are now available to stream on most major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
- Fans can stream the full soundtrack now, ahead of the thrilling season finale on October 29th. Only Murders in the Building is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ Internationally as a Star Original. New episodes stream Tuesdays.
- In season three, the soundtrack saw numerous music accolades, with songwriters, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman taking home the Emmy for “Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics,” giving Pasek and Paul their long awaited EGOT status. Music supervisors Lauren Marie Mikus and Bruce Gilbert also earned an EMMY nomination for “Outstanding Music Supervision.” Siddhartha Khosla earned his first Emmy for his work on this season, taking home the award for “Outstanding Music Composition For A Series.”
What They’re Saying:
- Siddhartha Khosla: “Working on Only Murders in the Building has been a true labor of love and finding that balance between the funny and the dramatic, to the mystery and the melancholy has made this such a creatively inspired experience.”
Tracklist:
- Rush to Sazz
- Super 8
- The Westies
- Cleaning Up Sazz
- Westies Suite
- Oh, Hell
- I Have A Plan
- What Sazz Would Have Wanted
- Absolute Savage
- 38 Minutes
- Mirrors
- Sadd Pataki
- Brothers Sisters
- Cab Ride
- Prime Suspects
- The Meaning of Sazz
- I Do
- Out of Hand
- Backstories
- Dudenoff
- Become a Killer
- Do You Know What That Means?
- Oh, No!
- Emergency Contact
- What About Happy Endings
- The Fountain
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com