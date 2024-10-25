Sebastian Maniscalo Joins “Hularious” Stand-Up Line-Up for the Streamer

Another day, another stand-up special set for Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Sebastian Maniscalo is joining Hulu’s new stand-up brand, Hularious, after successful stand-up specials elsewhere.
- The Hollywood Reporter shares that his new special is yet to be named, but is set to be filmed during his “It Ain’t Right” tour.
- Maniscalo joins the ever growing repertoire of comedians heading to Hulu with new specials, as Hularious’ monthly initiative rolls out next month.
- Hulu is committing to a monthly release plan, a driving force for comedians joining Hulu’s line-up, as it allows the specials breathing room and more promotional time.
- THR also states that Hulu’s plan for acquiring specials from comedians has been the promise of “the Disney portfolio and the acting and writing opportunities that come with it,” so expect the possibility of these acclaimed stand-ups gaining more than just a special at Hulu.
