Hulu Greenlights Comedy Pilot “Phony” Starring Connie Britton

The comedic coming-of-age mystery about a teenager will mark Britton’s return to her comedic roots.

Hulu has greenlit a new comedy pilot, Phony, starring and executive produced by Connie Britton.

, which comes from Drew Goddard‘s Goddard Textiles and 20th Television. Phony is a comedic coming-of-age mystery about a teenager, Sonny, who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident to discover his mom — his only parent and his best friend — appears to have been replaced by an impostor.

The series will be written, directed and executive produced by Nick Paley ( Marcel The Shell With Shoes On ).

). Britton is set to play Sonny’s single mom Ellen and the principal of his high school.

), will bring Britton back to her comedic roots, having started her career with an arc on before landing a lead role opposite Michael J. Fox on . Britton and Paley executive produce Phony alongside Charlie Alderman of Charlie’s Production Company and Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg via Goddard Textiles.

The pilot falls under Goddard’s first-look deal with 20th Television.

