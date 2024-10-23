Hulu Releases Trailer for French-Language Drama / Thriller Miniseries “The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore”

Today the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service released a trailer for the new French-language drama/thriller miniseries The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore, which is now available to stream in its entirety for subscribers.

What’s happening:

A new French-language miniseries entitled The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore is available to stream via Hulu, and today the streaming service released an official trailer for the series on YouTube (see below).

is available to stream via Hulu, and today the streaming service released an official trailer for the series on YouTube (see below). The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore stars French actors Alexis Volis, Doria Tillier, Géraldine Nakache, India Hair, Jacques Weber, and Suliane Brahim, and was directed by Sébastien Marnier (The Origin of Evil).

Watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore | Official Trailer | Hulu:



What they’re saying:

Hulu (official synopsis): “When Kimmy Diore is kidnapped in broad daylight, shockwaves go beyond her family circle. Kimmy is no ordinary six-old-year girl, but a YouTube star whose videos are followed by millions of viewers. To save her, Sara Roussel must dive into an unfamiliar world – entering the Diore family’s inner circle to gradually uncover secrets that resonate with her own.”

All six episodes of The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore are now available to stream, exclusively via Hulu.

