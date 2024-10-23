Official Trailer Released for FX’s New Limited Series “Say Nothing”

FX’s “Say Nothing” will debut all nine episodes on November 14.

FX has released the official trailer for its upcoming limited series, Say Nothing.

What’s Happening:

FX's Say Nothing is inspired by Patrick Radden Keefe's book and will debut all nine episodes on Thursday, November 14, available exclusively on Hulu

Check out the trailer below.

About Say Nothing:

Say Nothing offers a gripping story focused on murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.

The series, which covers a span of four decades, begins with the startling disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was taken from her residence in 1972 and has not been seen alive since.

Say Nothing explores the experiences of various members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), delving into the extremes individuals will go to for their beliefs, the risk that a divided society can spiral into armed conflict, the lasting effects of radical violence on everyone involved, and the emotional and psychological burdens that arise from a culture of silence.

Cast:

Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price

Hazel Doupe as Marian Price

Anthony Boyle stars as Brendan Hughes

Josh Finan as Gerry Adams

Maxine Peake stars as Older Dolours Price

Credits:

Say Nothing is produced by FX Productions, with executive producers including Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson from Color Force, along with creator Joshua Zetumer, Patrick Radden Keefe, Edward McDonnell, Monica Levinson, and Northern Ireland's Michael Lennox.

