Break Out of Your Role in the Trailer for Hulu’s “Interior Chinatown”

Based on the novel of the same name, the series premieres with all ten episodes on November 19th, 2024.
Hulu has debuted the trailer and key art for their latest original series, Interior Chinatown, starring Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet.

What’s Happening:

  • Based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, the show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called "Black & White." Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown and aspiring to be the lead of his own story. When Willis inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, while discovering his own family’s buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.
  • The series stars Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Lisa Gilroy, Sullivan Jones, Archie Kao and Diana Lin.

  • Series creator Charles Yu serves as executive producer, along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore for Rideback; Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite and Elsie Choi for Participant; Garrett Basch for Dive; and Taika Waititi, who also directed the pilot.
  • All ten episodes of Interior Chinatown will premiere Tuesday, November 19th on Hulu.

