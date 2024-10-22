Break Out of Your Role in the Trailer for Hulu’s “Interior Chinatown”

Hulu has debuted the trailer and key art for their latest original series, Interior Chinatown, starring Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet.
What’s Happening:
- Based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, the show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called "Black & White." Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown and aspiring to be the lead of his own story. When Willis inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, while discovering his own family’s buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.
- The series stars Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Lisa Gilroy, Sullivan Jones, Archie Kao and Diana Lin.
- Series creator Charles Yu serves as executive producer, along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore for Rideback; Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite and Elsie Choi for Participant; Garrett Basch for Dive; and Taika Waititi, who also directed the pilot.
- All ten episodes of Interior Chinatown will premiere Tuesday, November 19th on Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu Picks Up U.S. Rights to StudioCanal’s “Paris Has Fallen”
- A Threat Surrounds David Schwimmer in the Trailer for “Goosebumps: The Vanishing”
- Monsters or Victims? New “IMPACT x Nightline” Reexamines the Case of the Menendez Brothers
- Ben Stiller’s “Nutcrackers” to Stream Exclusively on Hulu Beginning This November
- Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2024
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now