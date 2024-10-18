Monsters or Victims? New “IMPACT x Nightline” Reexamines the Case of the Menendez Brothers

The new special is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

A new edition of ABC News Studios IMPACT x Nightline focuses on a decades-old case that has been given a new spotlight recently – that of Erik and Lyle Menendez, asking the question, are they monsters or victims?

What’s Happening:

  • Now streaming on Hulu, the latest edition of IMPACT x Nightline revisits the case of the Menendez Brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents over thirty years ago.
  • Following the controversial release of Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, a fresh look into the case from a modern perspective has brought new pleas to free the brothers.
  • New evidence and a reexamination of the Menendez family’s alleged dark secrets are giving the brothers newfound support from celebrities, their relatives, and many others. Despite their life sentences, could they walk free?
  • Led by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, this episode features new interviews with those close to the Menendez brothers or their case, including their cousin Karen VanderMolen-Copley, comedian and friend of Lyle, Rosie O’Donnell, their defense attorney Mark Geragos, and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.
  • Additional interviews include the following:
    • William Vicary, former psychiatrist for Erik Menendez
    • Sunny Hostin, lawyer and co-host of The View
    • Andrew Wolfberg, a juror in the second Menendez trial
    • Robert Rand, author of The Menendez Murders
    • Terry Moran, ABC News correspondent
    • Alan Abrahamson, journalist
  • IMPACT x Nightline – Menendez Brothers: Monsters or Victims? is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning