Monsters or Victims? New “IMPACT x Nightline” Reexamines the Case of the Menendez Brothers

The new special is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.

A new edition of ABC News Studios IMPACT x Nightline focuses on a decades-old case that has been given a new spotlight recently – that of Erik and Lyle Menendez, asking the question, are they monsters or victims?

Now streaming on Hulu, IMPACT x Nightline revisits the case of the Menendez Brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents over thirty years ago.

revisits the case of the Menendez Brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents over thirty years ago. Following the controversial release of Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story , a fresh look into the case from a modern perspective has brought new pleas to free the brothers.

, a fresh look into the case from a modern perspective has brought new pleas to free the brothers. New evidence and a reexamination of the Menendez family’s alleged dark secrets are giving the brothers newfound support from celebrities, their relatives, and many others. Despite their life sentences, could they walk free?

Led by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, this episode features new interviews with those close to the Menendez brothers or their case, including their cousin Karen VanderMolen-Copley, comedian and friend of Lyle, Rosie O'Donnell, their defense attorney Mark Geragos, and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.

co-anchor Juju Chang, this episode features new interviews with those close to the Menendez brothers or their case, including their cousin Karen VanderMolen-Copley, comedian and friend of Lyle, Rosie O’Donnell, their defense attorney Mark Geragos, and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. Additional interviews include the following: William Vicary, former psychiatrist for Erik Menendez Sunny Hostin, lawyer and co-host of The View Andrew Wolfberg, a juror in the second Menendez trial Robert Rand, author of The Menendez Murders Terry Moran, ABC News correspondent Alan Abrahamson, journalist

IMPACT x Nightline – Menendez Brothers: Monsters or Victims? is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.