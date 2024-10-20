A Threat Surrounds David Schwimmer in the Trailer for “Goosebumps: The Vanishing”

The trailer for the second edition of Disney+ and Hulu’s “Goosebumps” series debuted at New York Comic Con.

After revealing the release date and a teaser earlier this month, we now have the first official trailer for Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

What’s Happening:

A Goosebumps panel was held at New York Comic Con today, where the trailer for the next chapter of the anthology series inspired by R.L. Stine’s beloved Goosebumps books was revealed.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

The series stars: David Schwimmer as Anthony Ana Ortiz as Jen Jayden Bartels as Cece Sam McCarthy as Devin Elijah M. Cooper as CJ Galilea La Salvia as Frankie Francesca Noel as Alex Stony Blyden as Trey



The new season draws on elements from some of Stine’s most popular books, including Stay Out of the Basement , The Haunted Car , Monster Blood , The Girl Who Cried Monster , The Ghost Next Door , Welcome to Camp Nightmare and more.

, , , , , and more. The new season will debut all eight episodes on Friday, January 10th, 2025, available on both Disney+ Hulu

