New Photos Amp Up the Hype for New Disney+ Series “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”

The official Star Wars X account is hyping us up for the forthcoming debut of the new series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, by sharing two new images.
What’s Happening:
- The first of the two new images from Skeleton Crew features the titular crew Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), alongside the mysterious and enigmatic Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law).
- Below, we get an ominous look at the droid SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost), the decrepit first mate of the Onyx Cinder.
- The series, created by Spider-Man Homecoming director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford, who also serve as the showrunners, follows along as the kids get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy and have to find their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies along the way.
- Individual episodic directors are Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.
- The season was written by Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, with two episodes by Myung Joh Wesner.
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres with two episodes December 3rd, 2024 on Disney+.
- Our own Mike Celestino had the chance to talk with Kyriana Kratter, one of the young stars of the series.
