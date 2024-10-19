New Photos Amp Up the Hype for New Disney+ Series “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”

The newly released images showcase the new Disney+ series, which premieres December 3rd.

The official Star Wars X account is hyping us up for the forthcoming debut of the new series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, by sharing two new images.

What’s Happening:

The first of the two new images from Skeleton Crew features the titular crew Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), alongside the mysterious and enigmatic Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law).

Below, we get an ominous look at the droid SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost), the decrepit first mate of the Onyx Cinder.

The series, created by Spider-Man Homecoming director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford, who also serve as the showrunners, follows along as the kids get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy and have to find their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies along the way.

Individual episodic directors are Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

The season was written by Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, with two episodes by Myung Joh Wesner.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres with two episodes December 3rd, 2024 on Disney+

Our own Mike Celestino had the chance to talk with Kyriana Kratter

