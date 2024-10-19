New Photos Amp Up the Hype for New Disney+ Series “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”

The newly released images showcase the new Disney+ series, which premieres December 3rd.
The official Star Wars X account is hyping us up for the forthcoming debut of the new series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, by sharing two new images.

  • The first of the two new images from Skeleton Crew features the titular crew Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), alongside the mysterious and enigmatic Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law).
  • Below, we get an ominous look at the droid SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost), the decrepit first mate of the Onyx Cinder.

  • The series, created by Spider-Man Homecoming director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford, who also serve as the showrunners, follows along as the kids get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy and have to find their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies along the way.
  • Individual episodic directors are Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.
  • The season was written by Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, with two episodes by Myung Joh Wesner.
  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres with two episodes December 3rd, 2024 on Disney+.
  • Our own Mike Celestino had the chance to talk with Kyriana Kratter, one of the young stars of the series.

