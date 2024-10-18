“The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” As Performed by Japanese Breakfast Now Available To Stream

The song is available ahead of its debut in the series later this month.

Fans of the hit Marvel series, Agatha All Along, can now listen to the hit song, “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” performed by Japanese Breakfast as it will appear in the finale on October 30th.

What’s Happening:

Indie pop band Japanese Breakfast performs the hit song “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” (Pop Version) as heard in the Marvel Television Original Series, Agatha All Along, now streaming on Disney+

now streaming on The song, written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will be featured in the final episode of the hit series, set to air October 30th, as the end-credit song.

This song is also available now, released on Hollywood Records, on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

.

You can also listen to all the music from the series on the Official playlist Pre-order Music From Agatha All Along vinyl album, available November 1st.

vinyl album, available November 1st. In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The original live-action series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along is streaming exclusively on Disney+

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now