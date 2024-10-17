“Project Runway” To Have 21st Season On Freeform and Disney+

The Uber-popular reality competition series, Project Runway, is set to return for a 21st season jumping from Bravo to Freeform, Hulu, and Disney+ next year.
What’s Happening:
- The popular unscripted competition series, Project Runway, is set to return for its 21st season with a 10-episode run on Freeform, Hulu, and Disney+ in 2025.
- Spyglass Media Group and producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz from Alfred Street Industries, are set to refresh one of television’s most successful reality competition series, which will air weekly on Freeform (Read: NOT Bravo or Lifetime) and will be available to stream shortly after on Disney+ and Hulu.
- While known for past hosts, judges, and mentors like Heidi Klum, Michael Kors, and Tim Gunn, the new revival has their own host and judges that will be announced at a later time.
- Project Runway originally debuted back in 2004, breaking new ground and helping to revolutionize the reality competition genre. Since then, Project Runway has aired in more than 125 countries, and launched the careers of prolific designers, including Christian Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello and Bishme Cromartie, among many others.
- Project Runway is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries. Gary Barber serves as executive producer for Spyglass. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe, and Nan Strait serve as executive producers for Alfred Street Industries.
- A premiere date will be announced at a later time.
What They’re Saying:
- Simran Sethi, president, scripted programming, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment: “Project Runway is an iconic television juggernaut that perfectly complements the pop-culture spirit at Freeform. We are excited to welcome the original series to the Disney family and reignite the fanbase alongside Spyglass and Alfred Street, giving viewers the chance to once again share in discovering the next generation of exceptionally talented fashion designers.”
- Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of Spyglass: “For 20 seasons, Project Runway has captured viewers’ attention and cultivated a loyal following. The series has proven to be a valuable and enduring brand worldwide, and we could not be more excited to broaden the show’s breadth of viewership within the Freeform, Hulu and Disney+ ecosystem.”
- Producer Dan Cutforth: “It is exciting and inspiring to have the opportunity to guide the evolution of Project Runway for a new generation.”
- Producer Jane Lipsitz: “The challenge to stay relevant while the world is changing at lightning speed makes us eager to not only honor our die-hard Project Runway fans but also to introduce fresh and innovative ideas.”
