National Geographic Releases Trailer for “Tsunami: Race Against Time”

National Geographic revealed the trailer and episode list for Tsunami: Race Against Time, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the deadliest tsunami.
- National Geographic will launch Tsunami: Race Against Time, a four-part documentary series, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of one of history's most catastrophic natural disasters.
- This series offers a comprehensive exploration of the harrowing events surrounding the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which resulted in the loss of over 225,000 lives.
- The series integrates recently uncovered footage with never-before-heard personal narratives from survivors, scientists, journalists, and courageous rescuers who witnessed the tragic event.
- Tsunami: Race Against Time will debut over two nights, starting on November 24th at 9/8c on National Geographic, featuring back-to-back episodes.
- All episodes will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu beginning November 25th.
- After three years of work, producers discovered around 300 hours of archival footage, featuring numerous previously unseen moments from various locations worldwide.
- They also conducted interviews with more than 100 individuals, many of whom shared their experiences on the record for the first time.
- This extensive endeavor by the filmmaking team culminated in Tsunami: Race Against Time, which tells the narrative of the catastrophic events that occurred on December 26th, 2004.
- The series provides an in-depth examination of the tsunami's devastating effects across 14 nations while shining a light on the courage and selflessness during the catastrophe.
- It combines powerful narratives of survival and heroism, showcasing scientists who hurried to understand and alert the global community, journalists who revealed the reality, daring rescuers who jeopardized their own safety to assist others, and survivors who confronted the unthinkable.
The Wave:
- Premieres Nov. 24 at 9/8c on Nat Geo
- Streams Nov. 25 on Disney+ and Hulu
- A powerful earthquake in the Indian Ocean triggers a tsunami that reaches the city of Aceh within minutes, resulting in extraordinary destruction and chaos. This follows the urgent fight for survival of residents in Indonesia and tourists in Thailand who find themselves ensnared in the disaster, alongside the scientists racing to alert the global community.
Thailand:
- Premieres Nov. 24 at 10/9c on Nat Geo
- Streams Nov. 25 on Disney+ and Hulu
- Following a massive earthquake that triggered the deadliest tsunami on record, Thailand was hit by a series of destructive waves. As the famous resort beaches were relentlessly pounded by the surging waters, locals and tourists came together to help rescue those in danger. In the chaos, survivors, separated by the raging waves, desperately searched for their missing loved ones.
Breaking News:
- Premieres Nov. 25 at 9/8c on Nat Geo
- Streams Nov. 25 on Disney+ and Hulu
- A tsunami strikes Sri Lanka, with waves devastating coastal cities and derailing a train located 1,000 miles from the earthquake's epicenter. Doctors strive to preserve as many lives as possible amid the chaos. As the disaster unfolds throughout the Indian Ocean, journalists race to work to inform the global community, while individuals awaken to the heartbreaking truth that their family members have been lost to the catastrophe.
Rescue:
- Premieres Nov. 25 at 10/9c on Nat Geo
- Streams Nov. 25 on Disney+ and Hulu
- In the wake of the most catastrophic tsunami ever recorded, tourists find themselves trapped on an island devastated by the immense power of the waves. With hundreds of fatalities, survivors from various nations must unite to save those in peril. They achieve remarkable rescues throughout the day. However, as the waters withdraw, the full extent of the worldwide disaster is revealed.
- Tom McDonald, EVP of Global Factual and Unscripted, National Geographic: “Tsunami: Race Against Time is a visceral, sensitive and gripping retelling of the terrible events of the Boxing Day tsunami. I’m immensely proud of the lengths the production team went to find never-before-seen archives, interview people who have never spoken before, and the great care with which they tell their stories. National Geographic is the storyteller of record for historic events of global significance, and following our award-winning series on 9/11 and the assassination of JFK, this series cements our commitment to telling these stories in new and surprising ways.”
