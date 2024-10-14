National Geographic Expeditions Announces Two New Private Jet Itineraries for 2026

Experience the world's most amazing places with luxurious accomodations and deep dives into local cultures and traditions.

Beginning next year, the network will allow travelers to take off on explorations around the world in two new, and exclusive, ways.

National Geographic Expeditions has announced two new Private Jet itineraries for 2026, which will allow travelers to experience some of the world’s most naturally beautiful places.

Including scheduled tours and a deep dive into the cultures and traditions of the itinerary’s locations, these multi-week trips are the perfect opportunity to experience some of Earth’s most enticing locations.

The two once-in-a-lifetime experiences include: Across the Continents by Private Jet: Over the course of 25 days, travelers will get to visit 8 countries across 5 continents. Joined by a team of experts, guests will get the opportunity to immerse themselves into the local cultures and explore places like the temples of Udaipur, the Kenyan Savannah, Bora Bora, and more. South American Discovery by Private Jet: This 14 day expedition will take travelers throughout Central and South America. This includes trips to ancient Maya in Guatamala’s UNESCO World Heritage Site Tikal, Peru’s Machu Picchu, Brazil’s Iguaçu Falls, and more.

The Across the Continents by Private Jet expedition starts at $114,995 per person with pricing not yet available for the South American Discovery expedition.

You can find more information and book Nat Geo’s Private Jet expeditions here

