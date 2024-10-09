Review: National Geographic’s “Expedition Amazon” Shares A Look At A Stunning Ecosystem In Peril

Expedition Amazon, a new documentary from National Geographic, follows the network’s tradition of bite-sized looks at the world as a whole. In this new hour-long special, we follow a variety of species, scientists, and environmentalists working to not only understand the wonders of the Amazonian ecosystem, but also how to protect it as climate change continues its destruction of the Earth.

Dissected into multiple parts, viewers will learn about river dolphins, high-climbing Amazonian bears, river turtles, mangrove trees, and the over connect they all have. The documentary hits home the need for every living thing in the Amazon to connect, in direct or tertiary ways, in order to allow the entire ecosystem to thrive.

For some, myself included, the content delivered becomes a bit dry. This is very much an example of a documentary your Biology teacher would play on a rainy day. (This is a trend with these hour-long specials from Nat Geo.) Sometimes, I would’ve liked a little less off-screen narration and a bit more action-based discussion. At various points, animals are tagged to ensure that scientists can learn from their trials and tribulations to see how climate change is affecting their lives and how their lives affect the greater habitat.

The footage remains top notch, especially the underwater segments following the pink Amazonian river dolphins, which helps to ease viewers who might doze off during some of the drier parts. Additionally, there is some phenomenal information delivered. Personally, I had no clue that the Amazon river can directly affect the coral reefs in the Caribbean.

Above all, the special works as a call for help. With every interesting factoid or solid piece of scientific progress is the warning about how our planet’s climate change crisis is greatly affecting the stability of the Amazonian ecosystem. Without the Amazon, not only would South America’s natural world cease to exist, but it would also greatly affect the socio-economic nature of the people who call the region home.

Is Expedition Amazon essential viewing? No. Yet, it continues the tradition of National Geographic creating meaningful, gorgeously shot specials about the planet we call home. And, if nothing else, maybe turn it on for that sick river dolphin footage.

Expedition Amazon debuts October 10th on National Geographic, streaming the next day on Hulu and DIsney+.