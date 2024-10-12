National Geographic Cruises Rebrands as National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic cruises by Lindblad Expeditions continue to operate under the newly rebranded entity, National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions.

About National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions:

Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic have partnered for over 20 years, and they recently extended their joint venture through 2040.

Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic recently launched a new co-brand identity called National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions.

The new identity includes updated logos and a redesigned website ( www.expeditions.com

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions sails to more than 70 countries and territories on six continents across 100 unique itineraries. Itineraries include: Circumnavigating Iceland Swimming with diverse marine life in the Galapagos Islands Sailing the Caribbean Marveling at whales in Baja Exploring Alaska's Inside Passage

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions offers incredible, up-close access aboard state-of-the-art expedition vessels, designed with modern technology and exploration tools.

In early 2025, a large omnichannel consumer and trade marketing campaign – the biggest in Lindblad’s history – will be launched, leveraging the reach of The Walt Disney Company.

The new co-branding will be implemented across Lindblad’s 20 owned, leased, and chartered vessels starting in 2025.

More information on the co-brand and its activities is available on the updated website

What They’re Saying:

Sven-Olof Lindblad , founder and CEO, Lindblad Expeditions: “With the launch of our new National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-branded identity, we made the strategic decision to lead with the power and name recognition of National Geographic, bolstered by Lindblad Expeditions’ rich heritage as the pioneers of modern expedition cruising. Together with National Geographic and The Walt Disney Company, we will be demonstrating the power of this new co-brand and improved name recognition, which will be vitally important as we expand our footprint in key growth markets around the world. We strongly believe that this updated co-brand will drive consumer intent, search efficiency and conversion, bringing more discerning travelers on board our growing fleet.”

, President, Disney Vacation Club, Adventures & Expeditions and Disney Institute: “National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions embarked on an exciting future together more than 20 years ago, and I am proud to see that relationship and shared vision continue to expand through the launch of this co-brand. Discovering the world with National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions is one of the most educational and insightful ways to travel. The knowledgeable Naturalists and Expedition Leaders on board, state-of-the-art equipment and capability of these ships take guests on a journey unlike any other, educating travelers and inspiring them to conserve the world around them.” Jill Tiefenthaler, chief executive officer, National Geographic Society: “Over the past two decades, National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions have traveled the world together, united by a shared dedication to purposeful exploration. With the refreshed National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-branded identity, we’re embarking on the next phase of our long-standing partnership, looking ahead to many more years of deep discovery and meaningful conservation work that will continue to educate, embolden and inspire future generations of global changemakers.”

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Gives Back:

Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic have invested over $22 million into conservation, education, and science initiatives through their joint fund.

The collaboration has resulted in the Visiting Scientist Program and the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship, supporting educators and researchers on expeditions worldwide.