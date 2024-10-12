National Geographic Comes Across Answer to Century-Old Mount Everest Mystery

While filming an upcoming film, the team found a missing person from 1924.
National Geographic has made a breakthrough discovery at Mount Everest over a 100 year mystery.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of an expedition team for an upcoming National Geographic film, filmmakers Jimmy Chin, Erich Roepke, and Mark Fisher made a historic discovery on Mount Everest.
  • The trio came across a foot encased in a sock and boot, believed to be the remains of Andrew Comyn “Sandy” Irvine.
  • In June of 1924, Irvine disappeared at the age of 22 while attempting to scale the mountain alongside mountaineer George Mallory.
  • While Mallory’s remains were discovered back in 1999, Irvine’s have eluded historians and climbers for a century.
  • The remains were identified due to a stitch in his sock on the Central Rongbuk Glacier, lower than where Mallory’s remains were found 25 years ago.
  • Once found, it was immediately reported to the Royal Geographical Society. From there, the descendants of Irvine have agreed to compare DNA test results with the remains to confirm the discovery.
  • For more details on this incredible story, head here.

