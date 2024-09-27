Disney Channel Series, Original Films, and National Geographic Programs Among Growing List of Content Removed From Disney+

Fans of various programs are starting to realize an abundance of content that has been removed from Disney+, from Disney Channel series, to original films and National Geographic content.
What’s Happening:
- It’s the final Friday of the fiscal year at the Walt Disney Company and more users of Disney+ are starting to realize that a number of programs have disappeared from the platform.
- On the heels of Hailey’s On It!, whose absence from the platform was noticed almost immediately by fans, fans have begun to notice other titles have been removed.
- These include, but are not limited to,
- Other removals come largely from National Geographic, including:
- Rewind the 90s
- Man, Woman, Dog
- Farm Dreams
- Home In The Wild
- Locked Up Abroad
- Genius: MLK / X
- Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins
- Wicked Tuna (entire franchise and spin-off series)
- Fans of Pretty Freekin Scary and Saturdays have been jumping to the DisneyNOW website, in the hopes that similar to Hailey’s On It!, they could still view the content there. However, responses on social media seem to imply that both of the shows disappeared from DisneyNOW months ago, so there is currently no way of viewing those series now that they have been removed from Disney+.
- It is important to note that the National Geographic removals aren’t just limited to Disney+, as they have also been removed from Hulu and the National Geographic website, which operates similarly to the aforementioned DisneyNOW website.
- In a similar vein, the Disney+ original film starring Willem Dafoe, Togo, is not available to view legally anywhere now that it too has been removed from Disney+.
- The 2019 film tells the untold true story of Leonhard Seppala (Dafoe) who must take his lead sled dog, Togo to get the only cure to a deadly epidemic in Nome, Alaska, over 600 miles away, facing gale force winds, temperatures below 50 degrees, and little or no visibility.
- The film never had a release on physical media, and was only available on Disney+, leaving fans no legal option of viewing the title.
- Saturdays and Pretty Freekin Scary both debuted on the Disney Channel and ran during the Summer of 2023, with Saturdays following a skate crew made up of a girl and her best friends who were determined to create the hottest skate routines in their local roller rink and become the champions of a tournament in a unique coming-of-age story.
- Pretty Freekin Scary was defined as a “fantasy horror comedy” that follows a 14 year-old who falls into a manhole, where she enters the Underworld, and is allowed to return home as long as her Underworld guardians “Pretty” and “Scary” accompany her.
- No official reason has been given at this time regarding the removal of the content.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com