Disney+ Watch Guide: January 4th-10th

Curious about what’s new this week on Disney+? Our Watch Guide has you covered, with highlights including Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Nat Geo’s Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, January 4th

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

National Treasure: Edge of History – “Bad Romance”

Trust no one on a treasure hunt. Jess begins to wonder if this is true as she suspects someone close to her might’ve leaked an important clue to Billie, but she doesn’t want to believe it. While Tasha uses her tech skills to ferret out the mole, Jess realizes the key to the next step in the treasure hunt is locked in the Rare Books Room at the Governor’s mansion, leading Jess and her friends to plot a caper during the Governor’s Ball, where Jess’s trust in her friends will be tested.

Willow – Episode 7

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, January 4th

The Boonies

A documentary series about people trying to live off the grid in the digital age.

Locked Up Abroad

The most recent 12th season of Nat Geo’s series about travelers incarcerated in other countries is now streaming.

Lost Treasures of Egypt

The newest season, Season 4, showcases treasures from the time of Cleopatra, Ramses, and Alexander the Great.

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom

Season 2 of the hit series, which began as a Disney+ Original before moving to Nat Geo WILD, is now streaming on the service where it began.

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes

Hazen Audel tackles South America in this spin-off series.

Underworld, Inc.

All manner of illegal trade is documented in both seasons of this 2015 Nat Geo series.

New on Disney+ – Friday, January 6th

Strangest Bird Alive

Discover the remarkable oddities of the strangest bird alive — the ostrich — through the story of one male that dances his way to impressing an array of females, battles potential rivals, and stops at nothing to protect his brood from potential threats.

Library Highlights

50th Anniversary – Schoolhouse Rock!

ABC’s hit academic music video series premiered on January 6th, 1973, greenlit by Michael Eisner before he became Disney’s CEO and acquired the American Broadcasting Company.

20th Anniversary – You Wish!

Disney Channel paired A.J. Trauth from Even Stevens and Lalaine from Lizzie McGuire in this DCOM about a boy who wishes his little brother didn’t exist, featuring Spencer Breslin as the vanished sibling. Premiered on January 10th, 2003.