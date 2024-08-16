National Geographic’s “Wicked Tuna” Has Been Cancelled

The long-running National Geographic series Wicked Tuna has officially ended.
What’s Happening:
- Wicked Tuna has been canceled by National Geographic.
- This comes after the series’ 13-season run on the network.
- The docuseries following fisherman from Gloucester, Massachusetts aired over 200 episodes and spurred a spin-off, Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.
- Variety reports that this cancellation is amidst the major cost cutting happening at National Geographic and Disney’s TV networks as a whole.
- All episodes can be viewed on Disney+.
More National Geographic News:
- National Geographic Shares First Look at "Gnatalie," The Most Complete Long-Necked Dinosaur Skeleton on the West Coast
- First Look At New Series "David Blaine: Do Not Attempt" Shared At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Video – National Geographic Hexadome Experience at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- The Dog Whisperer Returns August 16th — Check Out New Details on Season 5 of "CÉSAR MILLÁN: BETTER HUMAN BETTER DOG"
- National Geographic Releases Trailer For Upcoming Documentary "FLY"