National Geographic’s “Wicked Tuna” Has Been Cancelled

by |
Tags: , , ,

The long-running National Geographic series Wicked Tuna has officially ended.

What’s Happening:

  • Wicked Tuna has been canceled by National Geographic.
  • This comes after the series’ 13-season run on the network.
  • The docuseries following fisherman from Gloucester, Massachusetts aired over 200 episodes and spurred a spin-off, Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.
  • Variety reports that this cancellation is amidst the major cost cutting happening at National Geographic and Disney’s TV networks as a whole.
  • All episodes can be viewed on Disney+.

More National Geographic News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight