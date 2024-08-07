National Geographic Releases Trailer For Upcoming Documentary “FLY”

Take to the skies with an all-new IMAX documentary from National Geographic Films.

What’s Happening:

BASE jumping takes center-stage in the all-new documentary FLY .

. Following three couples, it tells the story of those who find connection through their love of flying and the known consequences if something goes wrong.

Directed by Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau, the documentary features incredible aerial footage mixed with interviews with these risk takers.

FLY is in IMAX theaters on September 2nd and 3rd.

More National Geographic News: