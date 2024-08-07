National Geographic Releases Trailer For Upcoming Documentary “FLY”

Take to the skies with an all-new IMAX documentary from National Geographic Films.
What's Happening:
- BASE jumping takes center-stage in the all-new documentary FLY.
- Following three couples, it tells the story of those who find connection through their love of flying and the known consequences if something goes wrong.
- Directed by Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau, the documentary features incredible aerial footage mixed with interviews with these risk takers.
- FLY is in IMAX theaters on September 2nd and 3rd.
