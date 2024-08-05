Marketing and Communications Executive Chris Albert is Departing National Geographic

The marketing and communications head was with the company for 2 decades. He was not a part of last week's Disney Entertainment Television layoffs.

The Wrap

Albert will oversee Nat Geo’s events and installations at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and will exit his contract after Labor Day Weekend.

The exec was not a part of the approximately 60 layoffs Nat Geo saw last week, which accumulated to about 13% of the network’s staff.

In a note to his coworkers and staff, Albert wrote “This is obviously a very bittersweet decision, but I am truly excited about the future… My two decades at this company have been marked by so many incredible memories and accomplishments, but what I am most proud of is this team that we have assembled, many of us working together for more than a decade.”

Albert joined Nat Geo back in the Spring of 2004. During his time with the network, he oversaw the campaign for Oscar-winner Free Solo, was a key-player in the marketing for the Jane Goodall documentary Jane, and launched the channel’s scripted TV sector. His team won PR Team of the Year twice under his leadership.

