Nat Geo’s “Making The Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship” Now Available For All To Enjoy

A special celebrating the creation of the 5th ship in the Disney Cruise Line Fleet, the Disney Wish, is now available for all to enjoy on YouTube after previously being available on Nat Geo or Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Originally available on National Geographic and on Disney+, Nat Geo’s Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship is now available for all to enjoy (in full!) on YouTube.

is now available for all to enjoy (in full!) on YouTube. At a two centuries old shipyard in northern Germany, a marvel of modern engineering is taking shape. A cast and crew of thousands is transforming 144,000 gross tons of steel into Disney’s newest cruise ship.

At the time when this special originally debuted (2022), the newest of Disney’s Cruise ships was the Disney Wish, the first in a new class of ships that we now know will include the Disney Treasure (making its maiden voyage later this year) and the Disney Destiny, set to make her debut in 2025.

When it launched, the then-newest Disney Cruise Line ship was and still is infused with more storytelling than ever before and filled with one-of-a-kind entertainment and innovative “firsts” from bow to stern.

These include the first Disney attraction at sea (The AquaMouse) and family dining adventures themed to Frozen and Marvel, an immersive tour of the Star Wars

and Marvel, an immersive tour of the If you’d like to experience the Disney Wish or any of the other beautiful ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel