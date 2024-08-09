Video – National Geographic Hexadome Experience at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

National Geographic has taken to the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with an impressive 360-degree experience.
What’s Happening:
- The National Geographic Hexadome Experience is located on the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- In this one-of-a-kind 360-degree immersive audio visual experience, fans will be transported around the globe (and beyond).
- Check out our 11 minute video tour of the experience, which takes guests through many amazing locations across the world.
