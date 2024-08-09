Video – National Geographic Hexadome Experience at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

by |
Tags: ,

National Geographic has taken to the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with an impressive 360-degree experience.

What’s Happening:

  • The National Geographic Hexadome Experience is located on the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
  • In this one-of-a-kind 360-degree immersive audio visual experience, fans will be transported around the globe (and beyond).
  • Check out our 11 minute video tour of the experience, which takes guests through many amazing locations across the world.

More D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience News

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning