Video – National Geographic Hexadome Experience at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

National Geographic has taken to the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with an impressive 360-degree experience.

What’s Happening:

The National Geographic Hexadome Experience is located on the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

In this one-of-a-kind 360-degree immersive audio visual experience, fans will be transported around the globe (and beyond).

Check out our 11 minute video tour of the experience, which takes guests through many amazing locations across the world.

