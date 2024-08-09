Official Trailer and Parody Posters Shared for “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy”

The official trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy has been revealed during a special presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The new official trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy was revealed ahead of a special presentation featuring Dan Hernandez (showrunner, writer, executive producer), Benji Samit (showrunner, writer, executive producer), and James Waugh (executive producer and Lucasfilm senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy).

Content herding nerfs and sharing tales of the Jedi's heroics with his friends on planet Fenessa, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), finds his galaxy shaken up after he and his brother Dev (Tony Revolori) find a Jedi Temple and remove the mysterious Cornerstone. Alongside newcomer Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan), Luke Skywalker is back, once again voiced by Mark Hamill, but this time he's got more of a chilled-out surfer dude vibe than the farm boy-turned-Jedi Master we know and love.

The full cast for the special was announced, including Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, Marsai Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Michael Cusack, Ahmed Best, and a special guest appearance from Mark Hamill, who is also a consulting producer, joined by Skywalker saga alums Naomi Ackie, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams.

Also featured are Dee Bradley Baker, TC Carson, Trevor Devall, Jake Green, Jennifer Hale, Phil Lamarr, Ross Marquand, Piotr Michael, Kevin Michael Richardson, Helen Sadler, Matt Sloan, Matthew Wood, Sam Witwer, and Shelby Young.

In addition to the official trailer, four new parody posters were released continuing the theme of taking Star Wars icons and remixing them in surprising ways.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy arrives September 13th on Disney+