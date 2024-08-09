D23’s Music of Marvel Panel — Laura Karpman to Compose Score for “Captain America: Brave New World”

The composer, who worked with Marvel on What If…? and The Marvels, will return to score the first Sam Wilson film.

What’s Happening:

Variety Captain America: Brave New World .

The announcement was made during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The new Marvel film will center around Sam Wilson’s Captain America (Anthony Mackie) as he is asked to be a U.S. Agent by President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). The action heats up when Cap stops a would-be assassin at the White House. Previously, it was confirmed that Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross will transform into Red Hulk.

The new film is set to be released in 2025. It is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth will serve as executive producers.

At the panel, Karpman shared her excitement about the project, saying “I am beyond thrilled to collaborate with Marvel Studios again on ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’ I love everything about Sam Wilson; his grit, his intelligence, his guts and his charisma, and it is my honor to support this phenomenal film with an intriguing and powerful underscore.”

Karpman, the founder of the Alliance of Women Film Composers, has worked with Marvel previously. Her musical talent will be heard next in Season 3 of Disney+ What If…?

Recently, the composer was Oscar and Emmy nominated for American Fiction and Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed, respectively.

and respectively. Karpman is a strong advocate for diversity and equity in the entertainment industry. She implemented sweeping changes as the first female music-brand governor in the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

Check out a clip of the announcement below:

Just announced at the #D23 Music of Marvel panel: @Laura_Karpman will be composing the score for Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World. pic.twitter.com/B1BAxrOEmt — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 9, 2024

Read More: