Exclusive D23 Items To Be Available at Honda Center During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

by |
Tags: , , , ,

A collection of exclusive D23 merchandise will be available during this weekend’s evening presentations at the Honda Center.

What’s Happening:

  • Guests attending the evening presentations of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Honda Center will have the opportunity to purchase three exclusive merchandise items.
  • Among those items are a light-up pair of ears ($25), a Sorcerer Mickey bubble wand ($30) and a glow necklace ($15).

  • These items will be available exclusively at the Honda Center in sections 206, 215, 222, 228, and 412.
  • Limit 4 per guest.

  • Panels at the Honda Center include:
    • Friday, August 9th – Disney Entertainment Showcase
    • Saturday, August 10th – Disney Experiences Showcase
    • Sunday, August 11th – Disney Legends Ceremony
  • Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

More D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience News

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning