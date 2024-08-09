Exclusive D23 Items To Be Available at Honda Center During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

A collection of exclusive D23 merchandise will be available during this weekend’s evening presentations at the Honda Center.
What’s Happening:
- Guests attending the evening presentations of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Honda Center will have the opportunity to purchase three exclusive merchandise items.
- Among those items are a light-up pair of ears ($25), a Sorcerer Mickey bubble wand ($30) and a glow necklace ($15).
- These items will be available exclusively at the Honda Center in sections 206, 215, 222, 228, and 412.
- Limit 4 per guest.
- Panels at the Honda Center include:
- Friday, August 9th – Disney Entertainment Showcase
- Saturday, August 10th – Disney Experiences Showcase
- Sunday, August 11th – Disney Legends Ceremony
- Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
