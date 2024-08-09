Exclusive D23 Items To Be Available at Honda Center During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

A collection of exclusive D23 merchandise will be available during this weekend’s evening presentations at the Honda Center.

What’s Happening:

Guests attending the evening presentations of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Among those items are a light-up pair of ears ($25), a Sorcerer Mickey bubble wand ($30) and a glow necklace ($15).

These items will be available exclusively at the Honda Center in sections 206, 215, 222, 228, and 412.

Limit 4 per guest.

Panels at the Honda Center include: Friday, August 9th – Disney Entertainment Showcase Saturday, August 10th – Disney Experiences Showcase Sunday, August 11th – Disney Legends Ceremony

