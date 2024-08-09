Photos: “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” On Show Floor At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

A new display on the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event show floor takes a look at some of the characters and droids coming to the new series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
Starring Jude Law, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to follow a group of four kids on an adventure through the galaxy.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts this December on Disney+.
