Photos: “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” On Show Floor At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

A new display on the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event show floor takes a look at some of the characters and droids coming to the new series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Starring Jude Law, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to follow a group of four kids on an adventure through the galaxy.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts this December on Disney+.

