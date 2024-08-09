Meet & Greets and Exclusive Merchandise — Loungefly with Funko and Mondo at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The three brands, in addition to offering exclusive products for the event, will host signings from several Disney icons.

  • Loungefly, along with guests Mondo and Funko, have announced meet and greets with Jim Cummings, Jodi Benson, and Bob Gurr taking place at their D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event booth.
  • Each day from 1:30pm-3:30pm at booth #5810, fans will have the opportunity to meet one of these Disney icons.
    • On Friday, the first 150 people to purchase the Loungefly Winnie the Pooh bag will get a wristband to meet Jim Cummings. Jim Cummings voices the adorable plush bear.
    • On Saturday, the first 150 people to purchase the Loungefly Ariel bag will get a wristband to meet Jodi Benson, who gave Ariel her voice back in 1989.
    • On Sunday, Bob Gurr will make an appearance. The first 150 people to purchase the Bob Gurr Funko Pop! will receive a wristband to meet the Disney Legend.
  • Additionally, the booth will offer D23 exclusive products from all three brands.
  • Loungefly will offer several new styles of their iconic accessories:

LF DISNEY MINNIE PLATINUM STEAMBOAT WILLIE MINI BACKPACK

LF DISNEY MINNIE PLATINUM STEAMBOAT WILLIE ZIP AROUND WALLET

LF DISNEY STEAMBOAT WILLIE BOMBER JACKET

LF DISNEY MICKEY & MINNIE STEAMBOAT WILLIE HEADBAND

LF DISNEY BIG HERO 6 10TH ANNIVERSARY BAYMAX MINI BACKPACK

LF DISNEY BIG HERO 6 10TH ANNIVERSARY BAYMAX ACCORDION WALLET

LF DISNEY D23 BIG HERO 6 BAYMAX UNISEX HOODIE

LF DISNEY SNOW WHITE EVIL QUEEN MIRROR MIRROR LENTICULAR

BACKPACK

LF DISNEY SNOW WHITE EVIL QUEEN MIRROR MIRROR LENTICULAR ZIP

AROUND WALLET

  • Mondo will offer several exclusive figures and a poster:

MONDO SLEEPING BEAUTY POSTER

X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – Rogue 1/6 Scale Figure – Uncanny Variant

X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – Omega Red 1/6 Scale Figure – Uncanny

Variant

JUGGERNAUT SOFT VINYL FIGURE – Black Suit Variant

  • Funko will be offering only one D23 exclusive product at the Loungefly booth, which is sure to excite fans of Disney Imagineering:

POP Icons: Bob Gurr

  • With the exciting meet and greets and exclusive merchandise, make sure you visit Loungefly, along with partners Mondo and Funko, at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

