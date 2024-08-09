Meet & Greets and Exclusive Merchandise — Loungefly with Funko and Mondo at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The three brands, in addition to offering exclusive products for the event, will host signings from several Disney icons.

What’s Happening:

Loungefly, along with guests Mondo and Funko, have announced meet and greets with Jim Cummings, Jodi Benson, and Bob Gurr taking place at their D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event booth.

Each day from 1:30pm-3:30pm at booth #5810, fans will have the opportunity to meet one of these Disney icons. On Friday, the first 150 people to purchase the Loungefly Winnie the Pooh bag will get a wristband to meet Jim Cummings. Jim Cummings voices the adorable plush bear. On Saturday, the first 150 people to purchase the Loungefly Ariel bag will get a wristband to meet Jodi Benson, who gave Ariel her voice back in 1989. On Sunday, Bob Gurr will make an appearance. The first 150 people to purchase the Bob Gurr Funko Pop! will receive a wristband to meet the Disney Legend.

Additionally, the booth will offer D23 exclusive products from all three brands.

Loungefly will offer several new styles of their iconic accessories:

LF DISNEY MINNIE PLATINUM STEAMBOAT WILLIE MINI BACKPACK

LF DISNEY MINNIE PLATINUM STEAMBOAT WILLIE ZIP AROUND WALLET

LF DISNEY STEAMBOAT WILLIE BOMBER JACKET

LF DISNEY MICKEY & MINNIE STEAMBOAT WILLIE HEADBAND

LF DISNEY BIG HERO 6 10TH ANNIVERSARY BAYMAX MINI BACKPACK

LF DISNEY BIG HERO 6 10TH ANNIVERSARY BAYMAX ACCORDION WALLET

LF DISNEY D23 BIG HERO 6 BAYMAX UNISEX HOODIE

LF DISNEY SNOW WHITE EVIL QUEEN MIRROR MIRROR LENTICULAR

BACKPACK

LF DISNEY SNOW WHITE EVIL QUEEN MIRROR MIRROR LENTICULAR ZIP

AROUND WALLET

Mondo will offer several exclusive figures and a poster:

MONDO SLEEPING BEAUTY POSTER

X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – Rogue 1/6 Scale Figure – Uncanny Variant

X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – Omega Red 1/6 Scale Figure – Uncanny

Variant

JUGGERNAUT SOFT VINYL FIGURE – Black Suit Variant

Funko will be offering only one D23 exclusive product at the Loungefly booth, which is sure to excite fans of Disney Imagineering:

POP Icons: Bob Gurr

With the exciting meet and greets and exclusive merchandise, make sure you visit Loungefly, along with partners Mondo and Funko, at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

