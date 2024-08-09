Costumes Revealed for Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Upcoming “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure”

Costumes have been revealed for the upcoming The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

A preview of the costumes coming to the brand new show inspired by The Little Mermaid have been revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Club.

have been revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Club. The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure will replace Voyage of the Little Mermaid

will replace The costumes shared are for Ariel and Prince Eric, seemingly from the “Kiss the Girl” sequence.

