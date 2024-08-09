Costumes Revealed for Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Upcoming “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure”

Costumes have been revealed for the upcoming The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- A preview of the costumes coming to the brand new show inspired by The Little Mermaid have been revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Club.
- The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure will replace Voyage of the Little Mermaid, which has remained closed since the initial COVID closures.
- The costumes shared are for Ariel and Prince Eric, seemingly from the “Kiss the Girl” sequence.
More D23 News:
- Meet & Greets and Exclusive Merchandise — Loungefly with Funko and Mondo at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- ABC's "On The Red Carpet" Set To Broadcast From D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Live Blog – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – Day 1
- 2024 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony Announced For Disney+ Debut
- Disney+'s "Daredevil: Born Again" Announces Who Will Compose Score For Series