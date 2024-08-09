Costumes Revealed for Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Upcoming “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure”

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Costumes have been revealed for the upcoming The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • A preview of the costumes coming to the brand new show inspired by The Little Mermaid have been revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Club.
  • The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure will replace Voyage of the Little Mermaid, which has remained closed since the initial COVID closures.
  • The costumes shared are for Ariel and Prince Eric, seemingly from the “Kiss the Girl” sequence.

More D23 News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight