National Geographic Shares First Look at “Gnatalie,” The Most Complete Long-Necked Dinosaur Skeleton on the West Coast

The first-ever green dino fossil, which is the most complete long-necked dinosaur skeleton on the West Coast, is believed to be a new species of dinosaur.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic has unveiled a first look at a fully constructed new species of Dinosaur.
- The 150-million-year-old dinosaur was found in remote Utah.
- At 75 feet long and weighing around 5 tons, the skeleton, known as Gnatalie, is nearly two bus lengths long and weighs as much as an RV.
- National Geographic has worked tirelessly with the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County’s Dinosaur Institute for over a decade to document the excavation and reconstruction of the fossils.
- The team excavating the dino parts spent years excavating bones entombed in rock as they were confronted with rattlesnakes and gnats, hence the name Gnatalie.
- Gnatalie is the most complete Sauropod skeletal mount on the West Coast, and based on her long neck, tail and four sturdy legs, scientists believe she is a new species closely related to the Diplodocus.
- Additionally, Gnatalie is the first green skeleton to be mounted on display worldwide. The color is due to volcanic activity around 80-50 million years ago that made it hot enough for a green mineral to alter the color of the dino’s skeleton.
- National Geographic is giving an exclusive first look at the behind-the scenes process of finding and constructing the dino in their September issue of National Geographic magazine and here on NatGeo.com.
- Gnatalie will be on display to the public starting this November at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.
