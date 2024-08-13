National Geographic Shares First Look at “Gnatalie,” The Most Complete Long-Necked Dinosaur Skeleton on the West Coast

The first-ever green dino fossil, which is the most complete long-necked dinosaur skeleton on the West Coast, is believed to be a new species of dinosaur.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic

The 150-million-year-old dinosaur was found in remote Utah.

At 75 feet long and weighing around 5 tons, the skeleton, known as Gnatalie, is nearly two bus lengths long and weighs as much as an RV.

National Geographic has worked tirelessly with the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County’s Dinosaur Institute for over a decade to document the excavation and reconstruction of the fossils.

The team excavating the dino parts spent years excavating bones entombed in rock as they were confronted with rattlesnakes and gnats, hence the name Gnatalie.

Gnatalie is the most complete Sauropod skeletal mount on the West Coast, and based on her long neck, tail and four sturdy legs, scientists believe she is a new species closely related to the Diplodocus.

Additionally, Gnatalie is the first green skeleton to be mounted on display worldwide. The color is due to volcanic activity around 80-50 million years ago that made it hot enough for a green mineral to alter the color of the dino’s skeleton.

National Geographic is giving an exclusive first look at the behind-the scenes process of finding and constructing the dino in their September issue of National Geographic magazine and here on NatGeo.com

Gnatalie will be on display to the public starting this November at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Read More: