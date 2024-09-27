Disney Channel’s “Hailey’s On It!” Removed From Disney+

Fans of the Disney Channel animated series, Hailey’s On It! Are discovering that the series is no longer accessible on Disney+ for viewing.

What’s Happening:

The same fans who have been clamoring for some sort of an announcement regarding a second season of the Disney Channel animated series, Hailey’s On It! Have been met with more devastating news today as the entire series has been pulled from Disney+.

Have been met with more devastating news today as the entire series has been pulled from Disney+. Having originally debuted in June of 2023, Hailey’s On It! Quickly amassed a fan-following as Hailey Banks (Auli’i Cravalho), “a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging (and sometimes impractical) tasks” attempts to save the world by conqueriing her fears, and facing her growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend, Scott Denoga (Manny Jacinto).

Immediately, fans have pointed towards a tax-write off similar to what has happened in the past with Disney+ content, including series like The Mysterious Benedict Society , and The World According To Jeff Goldblum .

, and . However, fans can still access the first season/the series in full at the DisneyNOW website. While the app was recently shut down, the website is still active. Fans can also access select episodes from the series on Disney Channel YouTube, and the soundtrack to the series is available on various services like Spotify and Apple Music. These seem to point away from the tax write-off theory, unless this particular write-off only affects the series’ Disney+ presence in some way.

No official reason has been given for the removal of the series from Disney+.

The decision to pull Hailey’s On It! From Disney+ is a strange one, as characters from the show also appeared in the recent short-form series, Disney Road Trip, on Disney Channel, and the series as a whole recently won a GLAAD award for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming.

