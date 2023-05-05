The Villains and Underworld Collide In Premieres of “The Villains of Valley View” and “Pretty Freekin Scary” on Disney Channel In June

The villains and the underworld collide on Disney Channel with the season premiere of The Villains of Valley View and the series premiere of Pretty Freekin Scary on June 15th.

What’s Happening:

Disney Branded Television today announced the premiere date for the second season of the popular Disney Channel The Villains of Valley View and new comedy series Pretty Freekin Scary launching Thursday, June 15, with hour-long episodes starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The Maddens Create a New Normal in The Villains of Valley View Season 2 After defeating Onyx, the leader of all villains, Amy and her family return to their undercover lives in Valley View. Throughout season two, the Maddens must overcome new challenges to protect their secret as exciting discoveries are made, family secrets are exposed, and unexpected feelings arise…all while a powerful teen villain plots her revenge against the family.

Isabella Pappas (Finding Alice) as Havoc/Amy leads the clever ensemble cast including Lucy Davis (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital) as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton (Disney Channel's Under Wraps) as Colby/Flashform, Reed Horstmann (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) as Jake/Chaos and Kayden Muller-Janssen as Hartley. Patricia Belcher (The Week of) recurs as Celia. The Villains of Valley View is created by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore (Lab Rats), who also serve as executive producers and showrunners.

Frankie Ripp’s World is turned upside down in Pretty Freekin Scary. Fourteen-year-old Frankie Ripp had the perfect life – a great family, annoying little brother, a popular boyfriend and a BFF she could always count on. However, her life took a surprising turn after an unfortunate incident. After some heated debate in the Underworld with the Grim Reaper herself, Frankie is forced to navigate life with her new Underworld guardians, Pretty and Scary…in the most challenging setting of all…Middle School. Pretty freekin scary, huh?

The series stars Eliana Su'a (Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw) as Frankie, Kyan Samuels (Game Shakers) as Pretty, Leah Mei Gold (Side Hustle) as Scary, Yonas Kibreab (Pixar's Elio) as Remy, and Emma Shannon (The Righteous Gemstones) as Nyx.

Pretty Freekin Scary is a co-production of CakeStart Entertainment and Cloudco Entertainment. Jessica Kaminsky serves as executive producer and showrunner, alongside executive producers Kory Lunsford, Loris Kramer Lunsford, Sean Gorman, Ian Lambur, Ryan Wiesbrock, Jason Netter and Ed Galton. Created for television by Jason P. Hauser.