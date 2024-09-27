National Geographic Titles Among Winners At Last Night’s Documentary Emmys

Several winners from National Geographic and Disney+ represent the Walt Disney Company as the documentary awards from the 45th News and Documentary Emmys were handed out last night.

Last night, winners in the Documentary categories of the 45th annual News and Documentary Emmys were announced in a presentation at the Palladium Times Square in New York hosted by Emmy and Peabody award winner W. Kamau Bell.

Along with the various winners in the other categories last night, documentarian Alex Gibney was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions in the field of documentary filmmaking.

The second annual inductees to the Gold and Silver Circles for documentary were also inducted last night. The Gold and Silver Circle is a society honoring members of the TV and broadcasting community who have made an enduring contribution to the industry. These honorees are an elite group of professionals who have made significant contributions to television for 50 and 25 years, respectively. This year’s inductees include: GOLD CIRCLE – 2024 DOCUMENTARY INDUCTEE: Tom Spain, Director and Cinematographer, Tom Spain, Inc. SILVER CIRCLE – 2024 DOCUMENTARY INDUCTEES: Raney Aronson-Rath, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Producer of PBS’ FRONTLINE Ric Esther Bienstock, Documentary Filmmaker/Executive Producer, Good Soup Productions, Inc. Abby Ginzberg, Documentary Producer/Director, Ginzberg Productions Mette Hoffmann Meyer, CEO/Executive Producer, The Why Foundation

You’ll find a complete list of winners from last night below, with those representing the Walt Disney Company listed first.

Winners from the Walt Disney Company:

OUTSTANDING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DOCUMENTARY

Science Fair: The Series

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

Executive Producers Bengt Anderson, Meri Haitkin, Chris Kugelman Jessie Findlay, Jeff Plunkett

Co-Executive Producer Tom Maroney

Producers Dana Ballout, Katy Dierks, Karen Gaytán, Krista Manis, Anthony Mutambira,Kristofer Rios

Line Producers Atalie Kessler, Jennifer Wood

Additional Line Producer Mary Black

Story Producers Runjan Dhar, Siobahn Lockhart, Emma Salo

Additional Story Producer Talia Acosta

Associate Producers Naella Djemil, Marvelous Miles

Directors Cristina Costantini, Darren M Foster

Editors Rich Campbell, Jon Eubanks, Christian Glawe, Jared Martin, Joe Matoske, Lousine Shamamian, Keith Shapiro

Directors of Photography Luisa Conlon, Michael Lockridge, Jeremy Rodgers

Supervising Director of Photography Peter Alton



OUTSTANDING NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Path of the Panther

National Geographic

[Grizzly Creek Films | Wildpath | National Geographic | Common Pictures | Appian Way]

Executive Producers Howard G. Buffett, Jennifer Davisson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ted Haddock, Sigrid Tiedtke, Janet Han Vissering, Phillip Watson

Producers Eric Bendick, Tori Linder, Carlton Ward Jr., Thomas Winston

Field Producers Malia Byrtus, Alex Freeze

Associate Producer Ashley Siana

Director Eric Bendick

Editors Eric Bendick, Andrew Harrison Brown, Jeff Reed

Cinematographers Eric Bendick, Katie Bryden, Dawson Dunning, Jeff Reed, Danny Schmidt, Rick Smith, Carlton Ward Jr., Thomas Winston

Writer Eric Bendick



OUTSTANDING WRITING: DOCUMENTARY

Nazis at Nuremberg: The Lost Testimony

National Geographic [Steve Rotfeld Productions]

Writer Liz Reph



OUTSTANDING SOUND: DOCUMENTARY

Incredible Animal Journeys

National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

Sound Mixers Andy Devine, Chris Domaille

Sound Editors Ian Bown, James Burchill

Foley Jonathon Cawte

Score Mixer Michael Bouska



OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION / SCENIC DESIGN: DOCUMENTARY

Stan Lee

Disney + [Marvel Studios]

Production Designer T. Hunter McCann

Art Director Danielle Lopez



OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT: DOCUMENTARY

JFK: One Day in America

National Geographic [72 Films | JAX]

EVP, Creative Chris Spencer

VP, Creative Tyler Korba

Creative Directors Nick Counter, Scott Goldman

Producer TJ Barton

Editor Stephanie Krall

Design Director Carla Daeninckx

Project Manager Leah Wojda

Senior Writer/Producer David Numbers



Winners from outside of the Walt Disney Company:

OUTSTANDING CURRENT AFFAIRS DOCUMENTARY

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Netflix

[Campfire Studios | Atlas Films]

Executive Producers Jeff Benedict, Rebecca Evans, Ross Girard

Co-Executive Producer Cecilia Salguero

Producers Ross M. Dinerstein, Kristin Lazure

Co-Producers Alexa Ginsburg, David Tomlin

Archival Producers Derek Banner, Veronica Brady

Director Stephanie Soechtig

Editor Weston Cadwell

Cinematographer Rod Hassler

Camerapersons Michael Broy, Nathan Cornett, Jeff Dolen, Matt Garrett, Fernando Lafuente, Jonny Meyer, Jordan Myers, Billy Nicholson, John Pruner



OUTSTANDING POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTARY

Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court

FRONTLINE

PBS

Editor-in-Chief & Executive Producer, FRONTLINE Raney Aronson-Rath

Managing Editor Andrew Metz

Director / Producer / Writer Michael Kirk

Producer / Reporter Vanessa Fica

Producer / Writer Mike Wiser

Reporter Jane Mayer



OUTSTANDING SOCIAL ISSUE DOCUMENTARY

Eat Your Catfish

POV

PBS

[Zela Film | American Documentary, POV]

Executive Producers Erika Dilday, Chris White

Senior Producer Opal H. Bennett

Producers Noah Amir Arjomand, Adam Isenberg, Senem Tüzen

Coordinating Producer Robert Y. Chang

Associate Producer Kerry LeVielle

Directors Noah Amir Arjomand, Adam Isenberg, Senem Tüzen

Editors Paloma Hernández, Adam Isenberg, Senem Tüzen

Cinematographer Noah Amir Arjomand

Writers Adam Isenberg, Senem Tüzen



OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE DOCUMENTARY

Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus

FRONTLINE

PBS

[FRONTLINE | Forbidden Film | the Forbidden Stories Consortium]

Editor-in-Chief & Executive Producer, FRONTLINE Raney Aronson-Rath

Managing Editor Andrew Metz

Senior Producers, FRONTLINE Dan Edge, Eamonn Matthews

Producers, Forbidden Films Laurent Richard, Sandrine Rigaud

Additional Reporting, Forbidden Films Paloma Dupont de Dinechin, Phineas Rueckert, Cécile Schilis-Gallego, Audrey Travere

Director Anne Poiret

Director / Photography Arthur Bouvart

Editors Philippe Couton, Mathieu Goasguen

Photography Thibault Delavigne



OUTSTANDING HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

Free Chol Soo Lee

Independent Lens

PBS

Executive Producers

Sally Jo Fifer, Stephen Gong, Bryn Mooser, Lois Vossen

Supervising Producer

Michael Kinomoto

Producers

Sona Jo, Su Kim, Jean Tsien

Directors

Julie Ha, Eugene Yi

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND CULTURE DOCUMENTARY

Little Richard: I Am Everything

CNN Films | Max

[Bungalow Media + Entertainment]

Executive Producers Amy Entelis, Jason Fine, John Marciano, Mike Powers, Dee Rees, Anita May Rosenstein, Courtney Sexton, Gus Wenner

Executive in Charge Cristina DiLegge

Director/Producer Lisa Cortés

Supervising Producer Alexandra Hannibal

Producers Caryn Capotosto, Robert Friedman, Liz Yale Marsh

Co-Producer Jarobi Moorhead

Coordinating Producer Nicole Tsien

Line Producers Jeff Menne, Kathleen Simmonds

Associate Producer Bridget Schelzi

Consulting Producer Sig Sigworth

Contributing Producer Veda Smith

Editors Jake Hostetter, Nyneve Minnear

Cinematographers Keith Walker, Graham Willoughby

Camerapersons Franz Brun, Jeff Dolen, Shana Hagan, John Roche



OUTSTANDING BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC DOCUMENTARY

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall Of Juul

Netflix

[Amblin Television | This Machine (a part of Sony Pictures Television) | TIME Studios]

Executive Producers Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Ian Orefice, Lindsay Panell, Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, Rebecca Teitel

Director/Executive Producer R.J. Cutler

Executive in Charge Bryan Alvey

Co-Executive Producers Sam Jacobs, Rachel Rapkin

Series Story Producer Anais Gude

Line Producer Sara Lynn Krupnick

Associate Producer Earl Narajos



OUTSTANDING CRIME AND JUSTICE DOCUMENTARY

Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films | The Boston Globe | Little Room Films

Executive Producers Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Linda Pizzuti Henry, Joie Jacoby, Dan Krockmalnic, Sara Rodriguez

Produced by Jacob Rogal

Producer/Director Jason Hehir

Producers Nicholas Eisenberg, Jillian Moossmann Associate Producer Rebecca Kuo Editors Ross Hockrow, Nikolai Johnson

Directors of Photography Alastair Christopher, Thomas McCallum, Enver Perez, Michael Rotiroti, Thomas Stukas, Jovan Tanasijevic



OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

The Silent Witness

Life Stories

Executive Producer Doug Blush

Supervising Producer Ari Fishman

Producer Matthew Henderson

Archival Producer Jill Cowan

Consulting Producer Michael Dwyer

Directors George Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt Editor

Aleks Gezentsvey Cinematographer

Bill Winters

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Lakota Nation vs. United States

AMC+ [Unceded Films, LLC | IFC Films]

Executive Producers Salman Al-Rashid, Jodi Archambault, Kathryn Everett, David Friend, Sam Frohman, Becky Gochman, David Gochman, Sol Guy, Sarah Eagle Heart, Kevin Killer, Bryn Mooser, Mark Ruffalo, Nicole Shanahan, Marisa Tomei, Julia Walsh

Director / Writers Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli

Producer / Writers Benjamin Hedin, Phil Pinto

Cinematographer Kevin Phillips

Camerapersons Kyle Anido, Rommel Genciana, Jedadiah Richards, Antonio Santos



OUTSTANDING RESEARCH: DOCUMENTARY

Victim/Suspect

Netflix [Motto Pictures | Center for Investigative Reporting Studios]

Research Sarah Cohen, Rachel de Leon, Skyler Glover, Kendall Marianacci, Betty Marquez, Elena Neale-Sacks, Vanessa Ochavillo, Sinduja Rangarajan



OUTSTANDING DIRECTION: DOCUMENTARY

Lakota Nation vs. United States

AMC+ [Unceded Films, LLC, | IFC Films]

Directors Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli



OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY: DOCUMENTARY

Murder In Big Horn

Showtime [Fairhaven]

Director of Photography Jeff Hutchens



OUTSTANDING EDITING: DOCUMENTARY

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Netflix [The Cut | Tillerman Films | Ventureland]

Editors Patrick Nelson Barnes, Will Butler, Michael Griffin, John-Michael Powell Lead Editor Nate Gross



OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN: DOCUMENTARY

World War II: From the Front Lines

Netflix [72 Films]

Creative Director Duncan Elms

Lead Designers Kennon Fleisher, Cindy Soohoo

Designers Steve Biggert, Filipe Carvalho, Steven Do, Lynn Kim

Animators Steve Biggert, Tim Devlin, Steven Do, Kennon Fleisher, Lucy Kim, Peter Murphy, Steve Savalle, Alex Silver, Cindy SooHoo

3D Designers Mert Kizilay, Steve Savalle, Alex Silver



OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION: DOCUMENTARY

World War II: From the Front Lines

Netflix [72 Films]

Composer David Schweitzer



OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION: DOCUMENTARY

To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb

MSNBC Films MSNBC [NBC News Studios]

Director of Photography Tim Metzger



OUTSTANDING REGIONAL DOCUMENTARY

The Lost Story of Emmett Till: Then and Now

WMAQ [Chicago/Midwest Chapter]

Producers Dana Anderson, Lisa Balde, Marion Brooks, Akemi Harrison, Tom Jones, G. Riley Mills, Anthony Moseley, Willie Round, DS Shin, Lauren Stauffer

